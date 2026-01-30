Ajit Pawar was keen on NCP factions’ merger before fatal plane crash, confidant says

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was reportedly eager to merge the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the union was said to be imminent, according to a close associate of the late leader.

Kiran Gujar, who had been connected with Ajit Pawar since before his political career began in the mid-1980s, told PTI on Thursday that Pawar had shared his plans with him just five days before Wednesday’s fatal plane crash.

“He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days," Gujar said.

During the recent civic polls, in which the two factions contested in alliance, Ajit Pawar had also informed select journalists of his intention to merge his faction with the NCP (SP), while his uncle Sharad Pawar, 85, was in good health.

Following their joint contest in the January 15 civic elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the two factions had decided to continue their alliance for the Zilla Parishad elections scheduled next month.

Gujar said that Ajit Pawar had a roadmap ready for both the merger and the future of the united NCP.

Asked whether Sharad Pawar had been involved in these discussions, Gujar said, "positive talks were underway with Pawar saheb, Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and other leaders", adding that there were signs the senior Pawar would support the move.

"Many positive things were on the cards, but this tragedy struck and took Ajit 'dada' (elder brother, as he was popularly known) away from us. Now, after his death, it has become even more imperative that both factions come together and work for the betterment of Baramati and the state," he said.

Having worked with the Pawar family for over four decades, Gujar remained a close confidant of Ajit Pawar throughout his political journey.

Recalling Pawar’s early years, Gujar said that after Ajit won the election to the Chhatrapati Cooperative Sugar Mill in 1981, he was encouraged to enter politics.

"Initially, he was reluctant and wanted to focus on the family and farming. However, after Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) became chief minister in the late 1980s, there was a need for young leadership in Baramati, and dada fulfilled that role," Gujar said.

"The development (of the area) will continue, but a leader like Ajit dada will not emerge again," he added.