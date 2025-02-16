Ajit Pawar warns against undercooked chicken amid Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak fears

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged people to avoid consuming undercooked chicken as a precautionary measure amid the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a nerve disorder.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Pune, which has reported the most cases in the state, Pawar addressed concerns linking the outbreak to poultry consumption, saying there was no need for culling chickens.

“Recently, a GBS outbreak was reported in the Khadakwasla dam area (in Pune). While some linked it to water contamination, others speculated it was caused by chicken consumption. After a detailed review, it has been concluded that there is no need to cull poultry,” Pawar said.

He advised people to ensure their food, especially chicken, is well-cooked to prevent health complications.

GBS can be triggered by infections, and contaminated water and food, particularly those containing Campylobacter jejuni bacteria.

“Doctors also recommend that food be thoroughly cooked. The GBS situation is under control, and there is no need for culling poultry,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, one new case was reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of suspected and confirmed GBS infections in the state to 208, according to health officials.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the limbs, and problems swallowing or breathing.

