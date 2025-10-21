MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India flight safety auditor found dead in Gurugram PG accommodation: Police

The police handed over the body to his kin after the postmortem, and have been questioning the staff and inmates of the PG as part of the probe into the case

PTI Published 21.10.25, 09:04 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A flight safety auditor of Air India from Mumbai was found dead in his room at a PG accommodation in Gurugram where he was staying for the last few days, police said Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Prafull Sawant. The police handed over the body to his kin after the postmortem, and have been questioning the staff and inmates of the PG as part of the probe into the case.

According to the police, Sawant, a Mumbai resident and an Air India flight safety auditor, had been living at Gaurav PG in Sector 30 for a few days.

The PG staff informed the police that Sawant had returned to his room after having breakfast on Monday morning. He had sent the caretaker money for lunch via UPI. When the caretaker called to inquire about the lunch, Sawant did not answer the phone.

After repeated unanswered calls, the caretaker went to Sawant's room and found that the door was locked from the inside and his mobile phone was ringing. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and somehow managed to open the door of the room, where Sawant was found dead on the bed.

The PG staff said that Sawant's daily routine was normal and he had no problems till morning, said police.

"No suicide note was found in the room. We have started examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to gather more information about the incident and have also questioned other staff and residents of the PG", said a senior police officer.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

