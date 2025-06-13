MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 June 2025

Air India confirms 241 dead, 1 survivor after London-bound flight crashes in Ahmedabad

The airline said the sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin and is being treated in a hospital

PTI Published 13.06.25, 04:26 AM
Fire and Emergency personnel at work following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

Fire and Emergency personnel at work following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. PTI

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We regret to inform that of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities," the airline said in a statement issued late Thursday.

It said the sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin and is being treated in a hospital.

Air India confirms that flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, was involved in an accident, it said in a statement.

The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft had departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.

Air India said it offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones," the airline said.

A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support, it added.

It also said that the airline is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.

Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Plane Crash Air India Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Survivor found' in Ahmedabad crash, haze over death toll remains; DNA tests to be done

British-Indian man claims to have walked out of the burning wreckage; police confirm one survivor even as death toll remains unclear
Amit Shah
Quote left Quote right

Authorities to announce number of those killed in crash after DNA tests and verification

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT