Air India bus catches fire near aircraft at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3, no injuries reported

A bus operated by Air India SATS (AI SATS), a ground-handling service provider for Air India, caught fire near bay number 32 at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 on Tuesday, triggering a brief scare.

The incident occurred just a few metres away from a parked aircraft. Firefighters and airport emergency teams quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing any damage to nearby aircraft.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, in a statement, said the bus was not carrying any passengers or luggage at the time of the incident.

The incident was reported at 1 pm to the IGI Airport Police Station, following which fire tenders, local police, and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rushed to the spot, the official said.

The vehicle, which is used to transport passengers within the airport premises, was damaged in the incident, police said. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

"Only the driver was present when the fire broke out. The blaze was promptly brought under control by fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported," DCP Veer added.

Authorities briefly cordoned off the area as a precaution while experts conduct a detailed examination of the bus to determine what sparked the blaze. A statement from Air India is awaited, and further investigation is underway.