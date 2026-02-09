MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Owaisi files police complaint against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over deleted rifle video post

AIMIM chief alleges clip promoted hate and hurt religious sentiments after BJP handle shared and later removed the footage

PTI Published 09.02.26, 03:40 PM
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged a complaint with the city police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a now-deleted purported video shared on social media.

The video, which was posted by the Assam BJP on 'X' and later removed, allegedly showed Sarma taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two individuals—one wearing a skull cap and the other sporting a beard—with the caption “point-blank shot.” In a post on 'X', the Hyderabad MP said, “Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm.” In his complaint, Owaisi accused Sarma of “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims”, promote enmity between the two religious communities, and “make imputations prejudicial to national integration.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

