After undergraduate, Delhi University plans to implement single girl child quota in PG admissions

Delhi University plans to reserve one seat in each postgraduate course for single girl child starting the 2025-26 academic session, for which a proposal will be discussed in the academic council meeting on Friday.

The university already reserves one seat per course for single girl child at the undergraduate level, a policy introduced in the 2023-24 admission cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this scheme, 764 students were admitted across 69 colleges this year.

Postgraduate admissions in Delhi University (DU) are conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), followed by the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

During the 2023-24 admission cycle, over 90,000 students applied for 13,500 postgraduate (PG) seats.

If approved, the new quota will apply to all 77 postgraduate programmes offered by the university.

DU also reserves seats under various categories, including sports, persons with disabilities (PwD), children and widows of armed forces personnel (CW), and orphaned children.

With this initiative, the university seeks to expand its support to single girl child and encourage them to pursue higher education, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.