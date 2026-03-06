Modi calls for diplomacy on West Asia crisis in talks with Macron and Finland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed the situation in West Asia with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb in person and France's Emmanuel Macron over the phone, stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy on both occasions.

"India and Finland both believe in the rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved solely through military conflict. Whether in Ukraine or in West Asia, we will continue to support every effort aimed at the early end of the conflict and the restoration of peace," Modi said after the bilateral engagement with Stubb in New Delhi.

Briefing reporters later about the meeting, Sibi George, the secretary (west) in the external affairs ministry, said the leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia. "We have expressed our deep concern and called for restraint and de-escalation," George said.

About his conversation with Macron, Modi said: "We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

Kashmir calm

A relative calm prevailed in Kashmir on Thursday after days of intense protests against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with restrictions likely to be intensified on Friday.

Vehicular traffic was partly restored on Srinagar roads and several shops opened on Thursday, giving the city a semblance of normality.