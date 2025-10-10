‘Absolutely shameful’: Muttaqi’s ‘male-only’ news conference in Delhi sparks outrage over women exclusion

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, on a visit to India, faced sharp criticism after a news conference in New Delhi reportedly barred female journalists.

The presser, held following his meeting with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, included only male journalists, prompting widespread condemnation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalists and observers questioned the role of the Indian government in allowing such discrimination on its soil.

Suhasini Haidar of The Hindu asked the external affairs ministry whether it was aware that female journalists were not invited and whether it approved such exclusion.

"What is even more ridiculous is that the Taliban FM is allowed to bring their abhorrent and illegal discrimination against women to India, as the government hosts the Taliban delegation with full official protocol. This isn't pragmatism, this is supplication," she said.

Vijaita Singh, deputy editor of The Hindu, suggested that male journalists should have walked out in protest.

Another female journalist replied to Vijaita’s post and wrote, “Absolutely… sorry to say but this picture shows that they all willingly accepted the Taliban ideology against women. It’s absolutely shameful…”

Smita Sharma, a journalist present in Delhi, shared a photograph of the news conference and noted that there was no reference to the plight of Afghan women and girls in the opening remarks of Jaishankar or in the joint statement issued after talks with Muttaqi.

She wrote, “No Woman Journalist invited to the news conference by Muttaqi. No reference to the horrible plight of Afghan girls and women under Taliban regime in opening remarks of EAM Jaishankar or the joint statement issued after talks with Muttaqi. Muttaqi getting the red carpet welcome in a country where we take pride in women achievers and leaders because of our security concerns. World politics today.”

Dr. Tara Kartha, senior strategic affairs and national security expert in a post on X shared a picture with Muttaqi and wrote, “And a cup of tea with the Ambassador, Muttaqi ( not at the Serena Hotel like the ISI chief! ) but in Delhi surrounded by his well wishers! Wasn’t sure whether to post this given their policy on women!”

The exclusion of women journalists has been criticised as a reflection of the Taliban’s entrenched misogyny.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on women and girls, including barring them from secondary schools, higher education, and most workplaces.

Human rights organisations and the United Nations have called their treatment of women a system of gender apartheid.

During the September earthquake in Afghanistan, the Taliban’s strict gender rules and cultural restrictions severely hampered relief efforts for women.

Even 36 hours after the disaster, aid had not reached a single woman, as Taliban laws prohibiting male rescuers from having any physical contact with unrelated females delayed or prevented medical assistance, leaving women trapped under rubble without timely care.

The response faced heavy criticism both domestically and internationally for putting women’s lives at risk.

Muttaqi’s visit, called the highest-level Taliban delegation to India since their takeover, includes discussions on diplomatic, trade, and economic cooperation.

During the opening remarks in Delhi, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

India also announced plans to reopen its embassy in Kabul, which was closed four years ago following the Taliban’s return to power.

Muttaqi arrived in Delhi from Russia, the only country so far to fully recognise the Taliban government, and had received a temporary exemption from United Nations sanctions allowing him to travel.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued a response to the criticism regarding the exclusion of women journalists from the press conference.