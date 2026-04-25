AAP seeks disqualification of seven Rajya Sabha MPs who joined BJP, Maliwal says 'no one can work with Kejriwal'

AAP on Saturday said it will move the Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking disqualification of seven of its MPs who have left the party and joined the BJP. Sanjay Singh said the move falls under the anti-defection law.

"Anti-defection law clearly states that any type of split or faction cannot happen in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It does not carry any legal recognition, even if it's a two-thirds majority," Singh said.

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He added that the Constitution does not recognise any split in Parliament. "The AAP leader said that neither the anti-defection law nor the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution recognises any kind of split, breakaway faction, or group in the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, two-thirds majority notwithstanding."

Singh said the party will approach the Rajya Sabha Chairman. "I am writing to the vice president of India, and chairman of Rajya Sabha, to disqualify the seven MPs," Singh added.

The development came a day after seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs announced their move to the BJP. Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak were among them.

Addressing the media, Chadha said, "Seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP are set to merge with the BJP." The other names include Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal said she had reasons for her decision.

"I left my home, lived in slums for seven years, quit my job and supported every movement. But when I tried to file an FIR after being assaulted, I was beaten up at Kejriwal's residence by his aide," she told PTI Videos.

She said she faced pressure later. "She claimed that when she tried to pursue the complaint, she was "threatened and pressured" to withdraw it."

"For two years, I was put under pressure to take my case back, but I did not bow down. Because of this, I was not given even a minute to speak in Parliament by the party," she said.

Maliwal said the party had changed. "The real betrayal is not leaving the party, but not standing by your own principles. People are not leaving out of fear; they are leaving because of Arvind Kejriwal."

She said more exits may follow. "No good person can work with him for long. He says one thing and does another."

She spoke about Kejriwal’s early public image. "There was a time when he carried a Rs 2 pen and wore simple clothes. Today, only his status has changed."

On Punjab, she said, "The Punjab government has become a personal ATM. Illegal sand mining and drug use are happening openly, and corruption is at its peak."

"Those who once came on scooters now own big houses, cars and businesses. All this is happening under Kejriwal's protection," she said.

She also rejected pressure claims. "I am not someone who can be scared. I have joined wholeheartedly. If I wanted, I could have joined two years ago."

Maliwal was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2024. Before that, she served as chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women.