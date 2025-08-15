7 top officers get highest wartime service medal for Operation Sindoor

The Centre on Thursday announced gallantry awards for soldiers and officers of the armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor and played a key role in hitting terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

President Droupadi Murmu approved scores of wartime honours for them on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

The Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal — the country's highest wartime distinguished service decoration — will be awarded to seven officers of the armed forces. Of them, four officers are from the Indian Air Force who were involved in the strikes on terror infrastructure and military installations in Pakistan. Those manning the S-400 air defence systems, which played a critical role during the May 7 to 10 hostilities between the two nations, were among those conferred the awards.

The Vice-Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Indian Army's DGMO Lt Gen. Rajiv Ghai and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen. Pratik Sharma are among the top military officers conferred the Sarvottam Yudh Seva medal.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor and Air Marshal Jeetendra Misra, heading the South Western Air Command and the Western Air Command, respectively, have also been conferred the medal. Vice-Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, who as the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Naval Command played a critical role in the deployment of naval assets following the Pahalgam attack, has also been named for the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal.