60% of mental disorders in India diagnosed below 35, experts warn

A troubling picture of India’s mental health landscape has emerged at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS 2026), with experts revealing that nearly 60 per cent of mental disorders in the country are diagnosed in individuals below the age of 35.

The data, shared during scientific deliberations at the conference, points to a shift in how mental illness presents across age groups.

Disorders once associated with later stages of life are now affecting adolescents, young adults and people in their most productive years.

The four-day national conference, being held from January 28 to 31 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi, has brought together psychiatrists, clinicians, researchers and policymakers from across India to address what many describe as a public health emergency.

Experts at ANCIPS 2026 highlighted that mental disorders often manifest early, with the median age of onset ranging between 19 and 20 years. Evidence from both Indian and global studies presented at the conference reinforces this trend.

A large international study published in Molecular Psychiatry, which tracked over seven lakh individuals, showed that 34.6 per cent of mental disorders begin before the age of 14, 48.4 per cent before 18, and 62.5 per cent by the age of 25.

These findings suggest that for most patients, mental illness begins well before adulthood, affecting education, career trajectories, relationships and overall quality of life.

By the age of 25, most cases of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety disorders and eating disorders have already emerged.

Experts also noted that depression, substance use disorders and behavioural addictions are being reported at younger ages than in previous decades.

The Indian Psychiatric Society warned that when such conditions begin early and remain untreated, they often become chronic, leading to long-term disability and social and economic costs.

Dr Deepak Raheja, organising secretary of ANCIPS Delhi and director of Hope Care India, said the findings demand immediate attention.

"When 60 per cent of mental disorders are affecting people below 35 years of age, it becomes clear that India's mental health crisis is unfolding far earlier than we once believed. These are the years when individuals are studying, building careers and contributing to society. Early identification, school- and college-based mental health programmes and de-stigmatisation are no longer optional; they are essential if we want to protect the future of our nation," Dr Raheja said.

Concerns around youth mental health were further underscored by suicide data. According to the World Health Organisation, suicide is the third leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29 years.

Experts at the conference linked this to a mix of academic pressure, unemployment, social isolation, excessive digital exposure, substance use and unresolved emotional distress.

Recent studies have also reported a sharp rise in psychological distress among young adults. Data indicates a 101.7 per cent increase in frequent mental distress among individuals aged 18 to 25 years between 2011 and 2021.

Mental health professionals noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and changing social structures have intensified stress, anxiety and depressive symptoms in this age group.

Dr Nimesh G Desai, chairperson of the organising committee of ANCIPS 2026 and former director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, warned about the long-term consequences of delayed care.

"Excess use of digital devices and dependency on virtual world will further increase mental issues in future. One of the main reason for rising cases in India is lack of awareness on timely treatment. Mental disorders that begin in youth often follow a lifelong course if not treated early. This impacts not just the individual, but families, workplaces and the country's overall productivity," Dr Desai said.

He stressed the need for psychiatry in India to shift focus from crisis response to prevention and early intervention.

Addressing the pressures faced by young people, Dr Savita Malhotra, president of the Indian Psychiatric Society, said rapid social change has reshaped everyday life for urban youth.

"Today's youth are dealing with intense academic competition, constant digital comparison, loneliness despite connectivity, and uncertainty about employment and relationships. Mental health services must adapt to these realities and become more accessible, youth-friendly and stigma-free," Dr Malhotra said.

Calling for mental health to be treated as a national priority, Dr T. S. S. Rao, president elect of the Indian Psychiatric Society, linked youth well-being to India’s development goals. "India cannot hope to harness its demographic dividend if its youths are silently suffering. Mental health must be integrated into primary healthcare, educational institutions, workplaces and community systems. Investment in mental health is not an expense; it is an investment in the nation's future."

ANCIPS 2026 has also drawn attention to India’s wide mental health treatment gap, with estimates suggesting that 70 to 80 per cent of individuals with mental disorders still do not receive timely or adequate care.

Through scientific sessions, policy discussions and community-focused dialogues, the Indian Psychiatric Society is pushing for stronger policies, increased funding, workforce expansion and nationwide awareness initiatives, with a focus on children, adolescents and young adults.