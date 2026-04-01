523 killed in animal attack in 3 years: Odisha records 1,391 injuries, elephants top fatalities

At least 523 people have lost their lives and 1,391 have been injured in wild animal attacks across the state over the past three years, according to a statement issued by the minister of forest, environment and climate change, Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, on Tuesday.

Of the 523 fatalities, 443 were caused by elephant attacks. 264 elephants died in this duration.

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Responding to a question from BJP MLA Padmalochan Panda, the minister said 175 deaths and 408 injuries were reported in 2022-23. The figures rose to 186 deaths and 445 injuries in 2023-24, followed by 162 deaths and 538 injuries in 2024-25.

Dhenkanal forest recorded the highest number of casualties, with 92 deaths and 408 injuries. Other divisions reporting significant fatalities included Keonjhar forest division (52), Sambalpur forest division (34) and Boani forest division (33).

In terms of injuries, Keonjhar forest division topped the list with 155 cases, followed by Dhenkanal forest division (113), Khurda forest division (87), Redhakhol forest division (77), Khariar forest division (66) and Deogarh (65).

The minister further added that 264 wild animals had died, including four royal Bengal tigers. Of the total wildlife deaths, 447 were caused by poaching, the minister maintained.