14000 men in Maharahtra fake documents to get Ladki Bahin Yojana money, Ajit Pawar promises action

Recent investgative reports have revealed men in Maharashtra are benifitting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which is intended to provide Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to economically disadvantaged women. The men have allegedly forged documents to avail the scheme 'only' meant for women as the name also suggests.

An audit by the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) exposed large-scale irregularities, including men registering as women through manipulated online forms.

"Action will be taken against men who have fraudulently become part of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and money given to them under the scheme will be recovered", Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

Per reports, 14,000 men were beneficiaries of the scheme.

The scheme started in August last year and is credited as one of the prime reasons for the spectacular victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the November 2024 assembly polls.

"Ladki Bahin scheme was launched to help poor women. There is absolutely no reason why men should be its beneficiaries. We will recover money given to them. If they do not cooperate, further action will be taken," Pawar told reporters.

"Some women employed with the government had also become beneficiaries but we removed their names. As we continue to review the scheme's working, we will keep removing such names," he added.



