427 Delhi water bodies identified for revival: Encroachment dampens restoration chances of 247 areas

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has prepared a road map to rejuvenate 10 water bodies in each of its eight zones in the national capital.

The DDA has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has identified 811 water bodies under its jurisdiction, out of which 427 could be restored.

As many as 247 water bodies were found unfeasible for restoration owing to encroachments and the presence of built-up properties, the DDA said, adding that the rest were still being verified.

The NGT had through an order dated January 7 sought the status report of the water bodies under the DDA’s jurisdiction.

The DDA informed the green tribunal that in a meeting held in the middle of January, it had decided to prioritise the revival of at least 10 water bodies in each of its eight zones. Each water body will be dealt with separately by factoring in conditions such as the availability of water, natural slope and topography. The DDA aims to complete the task by the middle of March.

The DDA has cited a report by the Wetland Authority of Delhi, which claimed there were 822 water bodies in the national capital. Among them, 811 water bodies have been duly identified as being under the ownership of the DDA while verification of 11 water bodies is pending.

As many as 100 water bodies across various zones have not been handed over to the DDA by the departments concerned while 174 water bodies have already been developed, the DDA said in its affidavit to the green tribunal.