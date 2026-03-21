250 stakeholders from 20 states sign up for Kashmir’s major tourism event: Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s push to revive tourism in the Valley seems to be yielding results as chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday announced that as many as 250 stakeholders from 20 states would take part in a major tourism event.

The chief minister’s office on Friday said J&K Tourism is set to host the Kashmir Travel Mart 2026 on April 14-15, “bringing together around 250 stakeholders from over 20 states across the country”.

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“The event will highlight the region’s immense tourism potential through craft safaris, curated destination tours, and B2B engagements, offering stakeholders a rich and immersive experience of Kashmir’s culture, heritage, and warm hospitality,” the CMO said on X.

It is the biggest outreach of the Omar government since the attack on non-local tourists in Pahalgam last year, which nearly collapsed the tourism industry.

Valley tourism, buoyed by heavy snowfall at many tourist spots, had already had a dazzling start this year, with thousands flocking to the region and offering hope of a revival.

Thousands more are flocking to witness the blooming tulips at the iconic Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden situated at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range in Srinagar.

The garden, thrown open this week, is hosting 18 lakh tulips of over 70 varieties, along with nearly one lakh other bulbous flowers, including daffodils, hyacinths and narcissus.

The chief minister called it a significant initiative aimed at strengthening tourism linkages and further positioning Kashmir as a premier global travel destination.

Tourism players in Kashmir hailed the initiative.

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said such steps were needed to boost the sector. He said the government remained proactive in addressing issues concerning the sector.

Chaya said Valley stakeholders would extend full support to the event, describing such initiatives as the need of the hour for the Valley’s economy.