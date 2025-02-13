MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
21-year-old woman found dead in Bengaluru lake, boyfriend alleges 'honour killing'

Police stated that the victim's father claimed it was an accident, while her boyfriend alleged it was a case of 'honour killing' as her father had opposed their relationship due to their belonging to different communities

PTI Published 13.02.25, 06:47 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

The body of a 21-year-old woman was recovered from a lake on the outskirts of the city under mysterious circumstances, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as R Sahana, a resident of Harohalli near Hosur, they said.

Police stated that the victim's father claimed it was an accident, while her boyfriend alleged it was a case of 'honour killing' as her father had opposed their relationship due to their belonging to different communities.

According to the police, the victim's father Ramamurthy stated in his complaint that while riding a two-wheeler on Tuesday he lost control of the vehicle, causing both himself and his daughter who was riding pillion to fall into a lake at Hebbagodi.

Though he managed to survive, his daughter who allegedly did not know how to swim, drowned. He then immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint, a senior police officer said.

When the victim's boyfriend, Nitin learned about the incident, he alleged that it was a case of 'honour killing' and claimed that Ramamurthy must have deliberately pushed her into the lake, as he was against their relationship.

Nitin further alleged that the victim's father had called him to his friend’s house in Hebbagodi on Sunday night and had assaulted Sahana in his presence. Despite this, Sahana remained firm in her decision to marry him, he added.

During interrogation, the victim's father admitted that he was upset and had been sleepless after learning about his daughter's relationship. However, he maintained that he lost control of the vehicle as he dozed off, leading to the accident. Though he knew how to swim, he claimed he was unable to save his daughter, police said.

"We have registered a case for causing death by negligence. All allegations are being investigated to determine whether it was an accident or a case of honour killing," police added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

