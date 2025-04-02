21 killed in firecracker blast: Illegal manufacturing at Gujarat warehouse meant for only storing

Twenty-one people lost their lives while six were injured on Tuesday after an explosion and blaze ripped through a godown where firecrackers were allegedly stored and manufactured illegally, leading to the structure collapsing in Banaskantha district, officials said.

The explosion, which occurred at 9.45am, flattened the godown in an industrial area near Deesa town, around 30km from the Banaskantha district headquarters.

“All the deceased persons were originally from Harda and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh,” said district collector Mihir Patel. He said 21 people were killed and six injured.

“The identities of 19 persons have been established, while DNA samples are being taken to identify the two others,” he said.

The blast was so intense that it sent body parts of workers flying 200-300 metres away. The impact brought down the slab of the structure. Even family members of workers staying on the same premises were crushed to death after blocks of slabs fell on them, the collector said.

Minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters that seven fire teams, eight ambulances, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and four bulldozers were rushed to the site for rescue operations.

Superintendent of police Akshayraj Makwana said the casualties occurred after the slab of the godown collapsed following the blast. He said forensic teams were trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Makwana said the unit was owned by Deepak Traders run by father-son duo Deepak Mohnani and Khubchand Mohnani. “Prima facie, they were stocking firecrackers illegally. The police have registered an FIR and formed five teams for the investigation. A special investigation team headed by a deputy SP-level officer has also been formed,” he said, adding that some people had been rounded up for questioning.

Deesa sub-divisional magistrate Neha Panchal said the godown had initially obtained a licence for storing firecrackers but it was not renewed after it expired on December 31, 2024, due to lapses.

“They had applied for renewal of the licence after it expired. After authorities found that the unit lacked proper facilities, the renewal process was put on hold,” Panchal said. She said the licence was only meant to store firecrackers. “However, it seems they were prima facie illegally manufacturing firecrackers. Strong action will be taken for operating without permission,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.

“The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the PMO posted on X.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief and declared financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured persons.

Opposition parties in Gujarat targeted the ruling BJP government, accusing it of negligence. Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani demanded that the government provide ₹1 crore as ex gratia to the families of the deceased and conduct a thorough investigation.

AAP’s Gujarat president, Isudan Gadhvi, criticised the administration for failing to monitor illegal firecracker factories.