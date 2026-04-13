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regular-article-logo Monday, 13 April 2026

11 killed, two injured as van collides with cement mixer in Thane district

The fatal crash occurred around 10.45 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police told PTI

PTI Published 13.04.26, 02:30 PM
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Eleven people were killed and two severely injured after a van collided with a cement mixer on a bridge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The fatal crash occurred around 10.45 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police told PTI.

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The van heading to Murbad from Kalyan collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, he said.

At least 11 occupants of the van have died, and two injured have been shifted to the central hospital at Ulhasnagar, Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said.

Six of the victims have been identified, and the process of identifying the others is underway, a senior police official said.

The deceased included eight men and three women, he said.

Following the accident, traffic was affected on the road from Kalyan to Ahilyanagar for a few hours. The stretch has now been cleared, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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