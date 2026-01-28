Going grey? Could signal deficiency

q I am going grey, and I pluck out the grey hairs. My mother says that at least three more hairs will grow in the place of the one that I plucked.

That is an old wives’ tale; it is not true. Repeated plucking of hair can and will damage hair follicles, decreasing overall hair density. This thinning may create the impression that more grey hair has developed.

The age at which hair turns grey is largely genetic, but the process can be hastened by conditions such as thyroid insufficiency and deficiencies of zinc, iron, protein and Vitamin B12. These should be identified and corrected.

If you do not wish to go grey, you can dye your hair at home, have it done professionally at a salon, preferably with an ammonia-free dye. Or use natural herbal options such as a mixture of chemical-free henna and indigo powder.

Migraine triggers q I frequently develop severe migraine attacks that leave me exhausted and vomiting. I am on regular long-term medication, which makes me feel sleepy and tired and has caused weight gain.

Certain lifestyle modifications may help reduce the frequency of migraine attacks and allow your physician to lower the dose of your medications. If you identify food triggers such as caffeine or chocolate, avoiding them may help. Maintaining a food diary can help you determine whether specific foods trigger your attacks.

Regular exercise, yoga, meditation, acupuncture and acupressure may also help in reducing the frequency and severity of migraines.

Tummy cramps q My stomach gets upset frequently. I develop nausea, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

If this happens often, try to identify whether certain foods or tension (at work or home) are triggering these episodes. Once identified, make an effort to completely avoid the trigger foods. If stress or tension is the cause, regular exercise, yoga and meditation can help reduce symptoms.

During an attack, avoid milk and milk products, spicy foods, wheat, fruit juices and cola drinks. Instead, eat easily digestible foods such as watery khichdi (a mixture of cooked rice and dal) and bananas.

You should consult a physician if you are losing weight without trying, have a poor appetite, feel unusually fatigued, notice bleeding or if the symptoms persist for a month or two.

Cracked heels q I have cracked heels. They look unsightly and are sometimes painful.

Cracked heels are very common, particularly because of the Indian habit of walking barefoot or wearing open-heeled sandals or slippers. Cold, dry weather tends to aggravate the condition.

You can treat cracked heels at home by soaking both feet in warm, soapy water for about 20 minutes. After soaking, gently scrub the feet with a pumice stone to remove dead skin. Then moisturise the feet with petroleum jelly or liquid paraffin. Wearing socks afterwards helps lock in the moisturiser.

The blues q I feel down in the dumps a great deal of the time. I have no interest in anything going on around me and no desire to interact with people beyond my immediate family.

You may be experiencing mild depression, which may have set in for no obvious reason or may have been precipitated by situations at home or at work. Professional counselling and medication may be required. In the meantime, regular physical exercise can be helpful. Research has shown that exercise is an effective treatment for mild to moderate depression, either alone or in combination with medication.

Physical activity itself helps elevate certain hormones that improve mood. Exercising outdoors in sunlight can also help raise Vitamin D levels, which further contributes to mood improvement. A minimum of 150 minutes per week of walking or jogging is recommended.

The writer has a family practice at Vellore and is the author of Staying Healthy in Modern India. If you have any questions on health issues please write to yourhealthgm@yahoo.co.in