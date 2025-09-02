Yamuna crosses evacuation mark in Delhi; 4,500 residents moved to temporary shelters

The Yamuna river in Delhi breached the evacuation mark of 206.03 metres on Tuesday, submerging several low-lying areas and displacing thousands of residents.

1 10 The Yamuna river flows in spate after it crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (PTI)

Authorities have set up relief camps and activated flood preparedness measures as rising waters continue to inundate residential and agricultural areas along the Yamuna’s banks.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.22 metres by 7 pm, prompting the temporary closure of the bridge.

2 10 A person walks along the Old Railway Bridge amid rainfall, after the Yamuna river crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (PTI)

The rise follows heavy rainfall in the Himalayan region and large discharges from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, which released more than three lakh cusecs of water on Monday.

By Tuesday morning, the release had decreased to 1.42 lakh cusecs, offering some hope of receding levels in the coming days, officials said.

Floodwaters inundated areas such as Yamuna Khadar, Monastery Market near Kashmere Gate, Vasudev Ghat, and Yamuna Bazaar.

3 10 A person rows a makeshift raft under the Old Railway Bridge amid rainfall, after the Yamuna river crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (PTI)

Nearly 4,500 residents have been relocated to temporary shelters, although many families continue to remain in submerged areas to protect their belongings, crops, and livestock.

Scenes of hardship unfolded across the capital. Families waded through waist-deep water carrying essentials, while others salvaged wooden cupboards and sacks of clothes.

In Madanpur Khadar, farmers scrambled to save their last harvest as floodwaters swept across the fields.

“We are leaving because the water level is rising every hour,” said Rama Shankar, a local farmer.

4 10 A youngster walks through a flooded area after the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. With the Yamuna crossing the danger mark on Tuesday, water began entering houses in parts of the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi. (PTI)

Others reported that huts were submerged and expressed frustration over a lack of arrangements.

At Hathi Ghat near ITO, home to nearly 70 families, residents described the area as a forest within the city, plagued by snakes and other wildlife.

“The other night a snake slithered over my son as he slept,” said Anita, a mother of two.

Kalpana, another resident, recalled finding a snake inside her trunk.

Women highlighted a loss of dignity, saying roadside shelters left them exposed. “Here inside the trees, we can tie clothes and make spaces to change. On the roadside, we would be living on display,” said agricultural worker Mehrunnisa.

5 10 People carry their belongings as they walk through a flooded area to reach a safer place after the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark, near Yamuna ghat in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (PTI)

Fear and vulnerability remain high. “We face snakes and scorpions inside our homes, and on the roadside we risk losing everything,” said one displaced woman.

Families also cited reluctance to leave animals behind, including cattle, horses, and camels.

The situation was stark at Yamuna Bazaar, where water entered homes early Tuesday morning.

“Earlier, the water would stop at the main door, but this time we woke up to it inside,” said Sunitha, a local resident.

Raj Rani Sharma, recalling the devastation of the 2023 floods, said she has kept her belongings packed in anticipation of another evacuation.

Residents criticised the lack of adequate shelters, even as tents were set up along roadsides.

6 10 Locals make their way through a flooded area after the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. With the Yamuna crossing the danger mark on Tuesday, water began entering houses in parts of the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi. (PTI)

“The tents are not bad, but there are more of us than shelters,” said Mahima, who has been displaced multiple times.

Others said they felt unsafe sleeping in roadside camps. “They tell us our things will be protected, but how do we trust anybody?” asked a woman.

Local lifeguards and swimming coaches have been assisting with rescues. “Every day at least two or three people get dangerously close to the water. Some even perform rituals, risking being swept away,” said Surendhra, a resident and swimming coach.

7 10 People move their cattle to a safer place after the Yamuna river crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year, in Noida, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (PTI)

Despite hardships, many residents insist they will not leave the Yamuna floodplains permanently. “This is my childhood, my entire life,” said Rani. Others, like Ramesh, stayed back to shift livestock while families moved to villages in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited flood-hit areas, including relief camps near the Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge.

8 10 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacts with people during her visit to the Yamuna floodplain near Geeta Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 02, 2025. (PTI)

She met affected families, reviewed preparations, and assured residents that relief efforts are ongoing.

“The situation in the capital is under control,” she said, adding that extensive desilting of drains over the past six months has improved the city’s readiness.

She emphasised that the Yamuna floodplains are a natural part of the river’s course and clarified that there is no threat to outer areas.

Gupta instructed officials to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essentials such as food, clean drinking water, and medical aid.

9 10 People wait with their belongings at a roadside after the Yamuna river crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year, in Noida, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (PTI)

She urged citizens to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with the administration.

The Delhi government has activated a citywide flood preparedness plan, deploying 58 boats, 675 life jackets, 82 mobile pumps, 5,67,200 eco bags, 14,370 bamboo sticks, and 24 generators to vulnerable locations.

District magistrates in South West, South East, South, and Central Delhi have been placed on high alert, with special attention given to the Najafgarh Basin.

Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control Parvesh Verma, after a review meeting, said engineers and officers are stationed in all zones to monitor barrages, drains, and pumping stations.

He assured residents that flood management teams are on 24-hour duty and that evacuation plans are in place for the most vulnerable pockets.

The Delhi Jal Board has been instructed to coordinate closely with the Central Water Commission and the flood control department to prevent waterlogging and ensure uninterrupted water flow.

Authorities are also conducting round-the-clock monitoring of water levels at Hathnikund, Wazirabad, and Okhla barrages.

10 10 A disabled person stops near Delhi Police barricades put up to prevent entry to the Old Railway Bridge after the Yamuna river crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (PTI)

Delhi witnessed one of its worst floods in July 2023 when the Yamuna reached a record level of 208.66 metres, forcing the evacuation of more than 25,000 residents.

With inputs from PTI