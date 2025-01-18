Y'all want to invade Canada?!' Donald Trump inauguration moved indoors due to cold, quips follow

Brutal winter winds are sweeping across the US, freezing everything in its path, including Donald Trump’s plans for an outdoor inauguration.

With Washington DC facing freezing temperatures, Trump has decided to move the ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda. Where’s global warming when you need it, one can almost hear him fuming.

1 14 AP/PTI

While the change in venue avoids frostbite, it has sparked a flood of jokes online, proving that even the cold can’t stop the internet from staying hot.

2 14 X/DeItaone

‘The news is out’

A user shared the headline “TRUMP INAUGURATION TO BE MOVED INDOORS DUE TO COLD” and the comment section erupted. Even the weather doesn’t support Trump.

3 14 X/Rory_Johnston

‘Invade Canada? think again!’

Another commenter joked, “And y’all want to invade Canada?!” True. If DC’s chill is too much, a northern adventure doesn’t sound promising.

4 14 X/Bricktop_NAFO

‘Small room, big jokes’

A post suggested Trump moved the ceremony indoors to avoid embarrassment over crowd size: “It’s so small he could fill it with his victims.”

Ouch.

5 14 X/golittlemomgo

‘No big crowds to brag about’

“Trump’s takeover has been moved indoors, denying him the chance to brag about his ‘biggest ever’ crowd,” another user joked.

6 14 X/paulfoxone

‘Unhinged speech incoming’

“I CAN GUARANTEE YOU: Trump’s speech will be completely unhinged,” one commenter predicted, adding that he’d be “one step away from the rubber room.” Paired with a funny photo.

7 14 X/rydercc64

‘Hair over crowd’

One witty reaction claimed Trump moved his inauguration indoors to protect his hairpiece from blowing away “Trump is moving his Inauguration indoors, so his hair piece don't blow off” read the post.

A video of his infamous hair troubles sealed the deal on this dig.

8 14 X/Debblues

‘Smallest crowd ever’

“Hahahah! Trump’s inauguration is moved indoors! Smallest crowd in history!” a user exclaimed, paired with a gif of uncontrollable laughter.

9 14 X/AllenJWilson

‘MAGA warriors defeated by cold’

Mocking Trump’s supporters, one post read, “The MAGA crowd can’t tough it out in the cold? I thought they were tough warriors.”

10 14 X/asclepiasyriaca

‘Photoshop job cancelled’

Another joke pointed out the silver lining of an indoor event: “Trump won’t have to order the National Park Service to photoshop a record-breaking crowd.”

Work smarter, not harder.

11 14 X/darkknight316

‘No more crowd size debates’

“Indoors or outdoors, I could care less,” one user wrote, “but at least we won’t have to hear the BS about Trump’s crowd size.”

12 14 X/paula_mceneaney

‘A phone booth ceremony?’

In one of the more exaggerated reactions, a commenter joked, “Trump’s inauguration is moving indoors, to a phone booth.” Accompanied by a fitting image, the joke was a part of the running theme of small crowds.

13 14 X/GOPNoMor

‘Climate change wins’

“Climate change forcing Trump’s inauguration indoors is the funniest shit ever,” one person wrote, pointing out the irony. “He’ll never have a crowd like Obama’s.”

Well, this dig hit on multiple levels.

14 14 X/DianeToucan

‘What a wimp’

“We all knew Trump would wimp out and go inside.” read a post. A gif of an old lady calling someone a wimp drove the point.

