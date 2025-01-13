When winter meets PM Modi's wardrobe, style becomes the real winner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a simple man with an impeccable sense of style. When it comes to winter fashion, the PM proves he’s not just running the country; he’s running a masterclass on how to stay stylish while staying warm. From hooded parkas to Nehru jackets, PM Modi’s winter wardrobe is as versatile as his speeches. Here's our ranking of some of his iconic winter looks:

Look 1: The arctic maverick

Outfit: Dark grey hooded winter parka, black gloves, black aviators, and a hoodie underneath.

Vibes: James Bond meets Siachen Diaries or Zojila Pass ka boss wala feel. The hoodie peeking out? That’s stealth swag—practicality wrapped in mystery. Those aviators add a dash of 'winter never saw me coming.'

Verdict: If warmth was a contest, this look wins by a landslide. 15/10 for style, comfort, and covert cool.

Look 2: The heritage hit

Outfit: Dark brown long coat, white kurta-pajama, patterned scarf in white and grey, rimless glasses, and black leather formal shoes.

Vibes: This look is pure parampara, pratishtha aur anushasan. Old-school elegance with a touch of modern gravitas. The kurta-pajama says, 'rooted in tradition,' while the coat whispers, 'but I can also walk into Davos and own the room.' The scarf is a subtle flex, tying heritage and diplomacy into one cozy knot.

Verdict: 10/10 for perfectly balancing mitti ki khushboo with international flair.

Look 3: The royal blues

Outfit: Royal blue Nehru jacket, white kurta-pants, beige shawl with orange/red borders, rimless glasses and black leather shoes.

Vibes: Raja beta vibes, but make it prime ministerial. Regal yet approachable, like a benevolent monarch who also stops for selfies. The bold royal blue contrasts perfectly with the neutral shawl, making it a study in balance.

Verdict: This look feels like khaas bhi aur aam bhi, connecting with the masses while exuding elite class. 12/10 for being sabhyata ka dusra naam.

Look 4: The classic blue

Outfit: Jordy blue Nehru jacket, rimless glasses and cream shawl.

Vibes: Minimalist perfection. The soft tones create an understated yet powerful look, proving that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Verdict: If santulan aur shaanti had a winter uniform, this would be it. This is PM Modi’s 'casual, but not too casual' ensemble. Perfect for brunch or a G20 photo op. 11/10 for proving less is more.

Look 5: The sleek slate

Outfit: Slate gray jacket, white slim-fit pants, slate gray scarf, and rimless glasses.

Vibes: Winter warrior meets CEO chic. This monochrome look is all about sharp lines and muted tones, making it perfect for icy mornings and heated debates. The rimless glasses add a scholarly tehzeeb.

Verdict: Kya baat, kya baat! Winter never stood a chance. 14/10 for monochrome mastery.

Look 6: The walnut wonder

Outfit: Walnut brown coat, chocolate scarf, beige kurta, and rimless glasses.

Vibes: Cozy yet commanding. The warm tones and textured scarf make this a winter favorite. He could be sipping chai or signing a historic agreement, and this look works for both.

Verdict: It’s rich, earthy, and deeply comforting—like a plate of gajar ka halwa on a winter evening. 13/10 for proving age is just a number when it comes to grace.

Modi ji’s sardi ka fashion is proof that thand ke mamle mein bhi vikas ho sakta hai. If there were an award for Best Dressed PM in Winters, it would be unanimous: Mitron, yeh toh landslide hai!

