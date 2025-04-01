We see Chile as a gateway to Antarctica, says PM Modi after talks on comprehensive trade pact with President Gabriel Boric Font

1 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font and other dignitaries during a meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. PTI picture

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a five-day state visit to India, marking a significant step in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

India and Chile decided to start negotiations on a mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership agreement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font for wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting bilateral ties in diverse areas.

It expand their trade deal to a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, making it the first Latin American country to have such a deal with New Delhi.

"Today, we have directed our teams to begin discussions on a mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership agreement," Modi said in his media statement after the talks.

Partnership in the field of critical minerals will be explored, he said.

The prime minister said work will also be done to establish resilient supply and value chains.

Describing Chile as an important partner of India in Latin America, Modi said New Delhi sees the country as a gateway to Antarctica.

India is ready to share its positive experience with Chile in areas of digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, railways, space and others, he added.

Earlier today, Boric paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi in Rajghat. In a post on X, he said, “Together with our delegation of ministers and parliamentarians, we paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, the memorial erected in his honor in New Delhi. His legacy reminds us that with India, we not only share common interests and a future of great opportunities for our people, but also shared fundamental values.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on President Boric and appreciated his commitment to strengthening India- Chile cooperation. Jaishankar expressed confidence that the Chilean President’s discussions with PM Modi today would foster new partnerships and enhance bilateral engagement.

During his visit, Boric will hold discussions with top Indian leaders, including a luncheon hosted by PM Modi and a banquet by President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, engaging with political leaders, business representatives, startups, and innovators to explore opportunities for trade, investment, and technological collaboration.

Following his arrival, the President took to X to express his enthusiasm about the visit: “6:30 a.m. in New Delhi, and from here we begin this State Visit to India, a momentous occasion for strengthening and diversifying our economic, political, and cultural relations at a time when multilateral cooperation is more necessary than ever. We are talking about the fifth-largest economy and the most populous country on the planet, with whom we share common ground and opportunities for growth in key areas such as agribusiness, innovation, and the creative industries.”

He further emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, saying, “We’re here to strengthen and reinforce our ties, and that’s why I’m joined by government officials, the National Congress, business leaders, leaders in the fields of innovation and culture, distinguished professors, and students. A busy schedule. I’ll keep you posted!”

Both nations share historically strong diplomatic relations, with Chile being the only Latin American nation to send a special envoy to India's Independence Day celebrations in 1947. They both have closely collaborated in multilateral forums, supporting each other on issues such as UN Security Council reforms and counterterrorism. Chile has endorsed India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat since 2003.

Earlier this year, a parliamentary delegation led by BJP Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal visited Chile from January 11 to 15. The delegation participated in the Summit meeting at Congreso Futuro on January 13 and the Third World Summit of the Committees of the Future on January 14.