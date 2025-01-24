Voice-only plans by telecom service providers like Airtel, Jio spark angst among users online

1 8 Representational Image (Shutterstock)

Bharti Airtel is preparing to launch its satellite internet service in India, with the company stating that it is ready to roll out the service once it receives approval from the central government. But instead of applause, the telecom giant finds itself at the center of online outrage. While the company positions itself as a pioneer in satellite connectivity, its recent changes to prepaid plans have left users fuming, accusing it of prioritising profits over customer needs.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently directed telecom companies to introduce affordable voice-only plans. In response, Airtel has removed two of its budget-friendly plans, replacing them with new options that do not include data benefits.

This controversy isn’t just about Airtel. The introduction of new 'voice-only' plans by all major players—Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea—has triggered a storm of criticism.

In compliance with TRAI’s directive, Airtel axed its Rs 509 and Rs 1999 prepaid plans, both of which had been popular choices among users.

The Rs 509 plan offered: 84 days of validity, Unlimited calling 900 SMS, 6GB of data

The Rs 1999 plan provided: 365 days of validity, Unlimited calling, 3600 SMS, 24GB of data

Their replacements? The Rs 458 plan (84 days, unlimited calling, 1000 SMS) and the Rs 1958 plan (365 days, unlimited calling, 3600 SMS)—both of which lack data benefits.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea followed suit, with Jio introducing similar options priced at Rs 458 and Rs 1958. Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, launched a single Rs 1460 plan with 270 days of validity, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS.

Social media erupted as users called out telecom providers for repackaging existing plans without data benefits while keeping prices high. Many believe the directive meant to help users has been misused, turning into a profit-driven exercise.

Ankit K Sekwal wrote on X: "@TRAI asked mobile companies to provide users with Voice-only plans. They removed data benefits from Basic plans. Now you have a voice-only plan. Gajab Topibaaz bhare hain desh me."

Anand Bhushan’s tweet said: "Dear @TRAI, you wanted to help consumers... but they fooled you, they fooled us... that's it! They removed Data from value packs and declared it as so-called calling plans. Now we have to pay more than earlier. Congrats! #Jio #Airtel #Recharge #TRAI"

Sahil Malik highlighted the irony: "Thank you @TRAI for helping our telecom companies to do price hikes once again... Those 15 crore users you were taking about will pay same they were paying..... We wifi users will now pay more to get some data for upi etc outside our homes."

X user chirag𝕏 captured the sentiment with a meme: "TRAI: 'telecom service providers need to come up with new affordable plans containing Only Voice & SMS.' Airtel & Jio: Removes Data From an existing pack and makes it voice & SMS-only pack. SUBSCRIBERS: (Pikachu face)."

Others, like Dr Bhavesh Varandani, pointed to larger implications: "So Airtel & Jio to remove data options from plans! What a nice collaboration between TRAI, Airtel & Jio to ruin the telecom industry! The rich will get richer in India while poor people will struggle for survival! Shameful! Is this a new India #Modi Ji?"

DealBee Deals posted a gif of a scene of the film Hera Pheri, "After Airtel and Jio named these plans as value packs. *Users: Ye Kya Baat! Ye kya baat karte hain yaar."

TRAI’s directive aimed to make telecom services more inclusive for users who don’t require data. However, the execution by telecom giants has led to confusion and resentment. Instead of introducing genuinely affordable voice-only plans, the removal of data from existing offerings feels like a step backward for many. For now, users are clear—what they’ve been given is not what they asked for.