'Very much regret...': Gary Lineker to leave BBC after row over antisemitic post

Veteran broadcaster and former England striker Gary Lineker has confirmed he will leave the BBC after presenting his final episode of Match of the Day on May 25, ending a three-decade-long association with the public broadcaster.

The decision follows a week of intense controversy after Lineker reshared content on his Instagram account that was widely condemned for containing antisemitic imagery.

The post, which was intended to serve as an explainer on the harms of Zionist nationalist ideology, featured a caricature of Jewish people as rats—an image with deep-rooted antisemitic connotations, most notoriously used in Nazi Germany to depict Jews as vermin.

Lineker deleted the post soon after and issued a public apology, stating, “On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references. I very much regret these references. I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in.”

In a separate statement released on May 19, Lineker said, “I did not see the image, and would never consciously repost anything antisemitic. However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

The BBC has confirmed that his departure does not include a financial settlement.

He had been scheduled to present the 2026 FIFA World Cup and next season’s FA Cup for the corporation.

Lineker, the BBC’s highest-paid on-air star, will sign off after this weekend’s coverage of the final gameweek of the 2024–25 Premier League season.

The decision to allow Lineker to present the final episode of Match of the Day has drawn criticism from some media professionals, who accused the BBC of letting him depart on his own terms despite what they described as a serious lapse in judgment.

BBC Director General Tim Davie said in a statement, “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season. Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

Lineker took over Match of the Day from Des Lynam in 1999 and quickly became a familiar and authoritative voice in British football coverage.

Reflecting on his departure, he said, “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio. I care deeply about the game and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years.”

He also addressed the specific nature of the post in question, saying, “I would never, ever have shared the post if I had seen the emoji, which has awful connotations.”

Lineker has long been outspoken on various humanitarian and social issues, frequently clashing with BBC leadership over the broadcaster’s rules on impartiality.

In recent years, new regulations required flagship presenters to refrain from commenting on social or political matters in order to “respect the BBC’s impartiality.”

In his farewell Instagram video, Lineker reiterated his commitment to using his platform for social causes, stating, “Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters.”

He added that standing up for minorities and oppressed groups remains a key personal value.

Lineker will be succeeded on Match of the Day by Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman.

Meanwhile, social media users came out in support of the former footballer, with many accusing the BBC of “not speaking” out against genocide and defending Lineker’s record of raising awareness for humanitarian issues.

His final appearance this Sunday will mark the end of an era—26 years after first sitting in the Match of the Day chair, and nearly 30 years after beginning his BBC career.

