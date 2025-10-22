US President Donald Trump hosts Diwali celebration at White House, lights diyas in Oval Office

1 9 President Donald Trump participates in a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP/PTI)

US President Donald Trump hosted a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office on Tuesday, lighting ceremonial lamps alongside senior Indian-American officials, diplomats, and business leaders. The event underscored his message of faith, prosperity, and the enduring strength of US-India relations.

Joined by FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Trump lit diyas and extended Diwali greetings to the global Indian community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2 9 U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a celebration of Diwali in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 21, 2025. (Reuters)

“Diwali is a time of great joy, love, and unity. It reminds us that light will always triumph over darkness, and good will always prevail over evil,” Trump said, before adding that India and the United States “share a very good relationship.”

“I just spoke to your prime minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade, we talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that,” Trump said, describing Modi as “a great person” and “a great friend of mine over the years.”

3 9 US President Donald Trump lights the candle as he participates in a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington,D.C., US. (Reuters)

The Oval Office celebration also touched on global and domestic issues.

Trump highlighted key economic indicators — including gas prices at $3.02 per gallon, 2.9 per cent inflation, and easing grocery costs — and projected major drug price cuts ahead.

4 9 Trump hosts Diwali event at the White House in Washington. (X)

He also referred to an upcoming $230 million Justice Department settlement related to previous investigations, saying any funds would be directed to charity. The comments have since prompted new Democratic-led probes into possible conflicts of interest.

5 9 Donald Trump participates in a Diwali. (X)

Trump praised Indian-American entrepreneurs for their contributions to the US economy.

“The Indian American business leaders, the biggest in the world... Really, if you look at these companies, what they've done... they’re the biggest in the world,” he said, citing figures such as Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

6 9 Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen speaks during a celebration of Diwali event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., US. (Reuters)

In his Diwali message, Trump reflected on the festival’s symbolism.

“In a few moments, we’ll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. The glow of the diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to always give thanks for our many blessings,” he said.

7 9 IBM CEO Arvind Krishna speaks during a celebration of Diwali event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., US. (Reuters)

FBI Director Kash Patel, sharing a clip from the ceremony on X, wrote: “A real honor to be celebrating Diwali in the Oval Office with @realDonaldTrump — thank you Mr. President for your leadership and hospitality as always.”

The Indian Embassy in Washington said in a statement that Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra joined the celebration “alongside distinguished Indian-American business leaders and members of the diaspora.”

8 9 Trump hosts Diwali event at the White House in Washington. (X)

“Ambassador Kwatra conveyed warm Diwali greetings to President Donald J. Trump and the Indian diaspora on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Embassy wrote on X, adding that Trump “reflected on the festival’s timeless meaning — the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.”

Kwatra later posted: “Wished him on behalf of Prime Minister @narendramodi a Happy Diwali and thanked him for this beautiful gesture. Warm Diwali greetings to all celebrating, especially the vibrant 5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the U.S.”

9 9 Trump participates in a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (X)

The event concluded with traditional music and lamp-lighting, as Trump called the festival “a celebration of hope, humanity, and the enduring friendship between India and the United States.”

The White House Diwali celebrations were initiated by Barack Obama following years of requests from the Indian-American community. In 2009, Obama became the first president to personally celebrate Diwali at the White House, lighting a diya in the Oval Office alongside Indian-Americans in his administration.

