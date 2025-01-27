Union Budget 2025 countdown begins online with memes and roasts of Niramala Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2025 is just around the corner with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ready to present it on February 1.

Netizens, however, are not anticipating relief from taxing times. As speculation rises about changes in income tax brackets, fuel prices and subsidies, the memes reflect a collective anxiety wrapped in humor.

One viral meme exclaimed, “Get ready to witness middle class tawa fry in upcoming union govts budget”

One meme showed a shocked Jethalal from Tarak Mehta ka ulta chashma, representing the public as the Budget could mean economic blunders.."Economy ki safai"

Another meme joked about a potential stock market crash.

The traditional ‘halwa’ ceremony, marking the final stage of Budget preparation, also became meme material.

Memes of the FM stirring the halwa went viral, with captions like, “I couldn’t help but wish I could slap a 18,00,00,000% GST on that halwa—at least then we’d know where all the ‘sweet revenue’ goes!”

An AI-generated meme showed Sitharaman equipped with scissors and blades, ready to “cut through” hopes of tax relief.

For now, the middle class, in particular, awaits February 1 to find out if their economic woes will see relief, or another roasting.