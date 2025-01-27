MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Monday, 27 January 2025

Union Budget 2025 countdown begins online with memes and roasts of Niramala Sitharaman

From ‘middle-class tawa fry’ predictions to the halwa ceremony trolls, netizens are bracing for what could be a historic or taxing or historically taxing announcement on February 1

Our Web Desk Published 27.01.25, 03:23 PM

The Union Budget 2025 is just around the corner with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ready to present it on February 1.

Netizens, however, are not anticipating relief from taxing times. As speculation rises about changes in income tax brackets, fuel prices and subsidies, the memes reflect a collective anxiety wrapped in humor.

One viral meme exclaimed, “Get ready to witness middle class tawa fry in upcoming union govts budget”

1 5
X/ @Vince_masuka_
ADVERTISEMENT

One meme showed a shocked Jethalal from Tarak Mehta ka ulta chashma, representing the public as the Budget could mean economic blunders.."Economy ki safai"

2 5
X/@Sakshiisanerd

Another meme joked about a potential stock market crash.

3 5
X/@DrJain21

The traditional ‘halwa’ ceremony, marking the final stage of Budget preparation, also became meme material.

Memes of the FM stirring the halwa went viral, with captions like, “I couldn’t help but wish I could slap a 18,00,00,000% GST on that halwa—at least then we’d know where all the ‘sweet revenue’ goes!”

4 5
X/@DrJain21

An AI-generated meme showed Sitharaman equipped with scissors and blades, ready to “cut through” hopes of tax relief.

5 5
X/@The_Nehru

For now, the middle class, in particular, awaits February 1 to find out if their economic woes will see relief, or another roasting.

RELATED TOPICS

Union Budget Memes Nirmala Sitharaman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE