‘Tukde-Tukde Gang’ to ‘Bharat Badnami Brigade’: BJP slams Mamata after Oxford speech

1 5 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivers a keynote address on ‘Social Development-Girl, Child and Women Empowerment in West Bengal’ at Kellogg College, during a visit to the University of Oxford on March 27, 2025.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments at Oxford University, where she questioned India’s projected rise as the world’s largest economy by 2060, have sparked a fierce backlash, with BJP leaders accusing her of humiliating the nation on foreign soil.

During an interaction at Kellogg College, the moderator said, "India has already overtaken the UK; we are now the 6th largest economy, and India is the fifth largest economy. Soon, it will be the third largest economy in the world. By 2060, it is predicted that it will be the first economy in the world."

Banerjee dismissed the claim, saying, “I will differ that.”

"There are so many things about which I should not speak here. Internal and external affair matters, I cannot disclose. I have some other opinion also. Because every country is facing challenge after COVID and also in the turmoil situation in the world. If an economic war-like situation is going on in the world, how do we expect that we will gain? Let us hope for the gain, we can only hope. It is our dream that our country should do best. But it depends," the West Bengal CM said.

2 5 Giriraj Singh (PTI)

BJP leaders accused her of belittling India’s achievements and mocking its aspirations on an international platform.

Union minister Giriraj Singh led the charge, calling Banerjee’s comments a disgrace.

"Mamata Banerjee has done both, hiding the truth and insulting India. The whole world is witnessing the growth of India's economy under the leadership of PM Modi but when Mamata Banerjee and members of the 'tukde-tukde' gang go to foreign countries, they insult India," Singh said.

3 5 Sukanta Majumdar (PTI)

BJP Bengal chief and junior minister Sukanta Majumdar launched a sharper attack.

"Mamata Banerjee is tarnishing India’s reputation on foreign soil. Her anti-India rhetoric is not only shameful for every Bengali and Indian but also an insult to the constitutional office she holds. It is evident that you have failed as a Chief Minister, but do you even hesitate to call yourself an Indian? Are you truly an Indian?" he wrote on X.

4 5 Amit Malviya (PTI)

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell head, posted a video from the interaction, and accused Banerjee of defaming the country abroad.

"West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world’s largest economy… This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil?" Malviya asked.

5 5 Shehzad Poonawala (Instagram/shehzadpoonawalla)

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala drew parallels between Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier accused of undermining India’s image overseas.

"It is unbelievable that a chief minister of an Indian state, on foreign soil, objects to India becoming the largest economy in the world and expresses dissatisfaction about it. This is nothing but Bharat Badnami brigade that likes to undermine India’s achievements on foreign soil, just like Rahul Gandhi. INDI alliance hates Bharat’s achievements," Poonawala said.