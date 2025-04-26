Trump, Zelensky join world leaders in Vatican as Pope Francis is laid to rest

The coffin of Pope Francis was carried into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Saturday, as leaders and dignitaries from across the globe gathered to pay their respects.

President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska bade farewell to Pope. Indian President Droupadi Murmu was also present.

Former US President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, arrived and joined the attendees.

Britain's Prince William was also seen arriving for the funeral.

Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, prayed in front of the coffin during the ceremony.

Clergy members were seated quietly as the funeral proceedings continued in St. Peter's Square.

Away from the Vatican, people holding white roses awaited the hearse carrying Pope Francis's coffin at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) in Rome.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, President Donald Trump, second right, French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

People holding white roses await a hearse carrying the coffin of Pope Francis, at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) during his funeral, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025.