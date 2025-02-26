Travel fever? Japan’s cherry blossoms to Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day, here are March festivals around the world

Maybe Shakespeare was wrong. The ides of March is a global thing thanks to ol’ William, but the month starts with a shift in seasons, welcoming the arrival of summer in India and spring elsewhere.

While many parts of the country celebrate festivals like Holi, different corners of the world embrace their unique traditions. Here’s a look at five festivals which will be celebrated in March across some global cities.

Adelaide Fringe Festival

“The Adelaide Fringe Festival transforms the city with vibrant street performances, comedy shows, and interactive art displays,” says Aayushi Bajpai, who has been living and working in financial services in the Australian city for the past five years.

She enjoys the inclusivity of the festival, where anyone can participate, allowing independent and emerging artists to showcase their talent. The festival, will be running till March 17 in this year, started as an alternative to the Adelaide Festival in 1960 and has since grown into one of the world’s biggest arts festivals.

“One of my favorite memories was watching a fire-dancing performance in Rundle Mall. The way the performer controlled the flames with music in the background was mesmerizing. It was one of those moments where you just stand there in awe, completely lost in the performance,” Bajpai added

Hanami: Japan’s Cherry Blossom Festival

“Sakura, or cherry blossom, is the most iconic symbol of Japan,” says Madona Kumar, an architect who has lived in Tokyo for 14 years.

She describes how cherry blossoms bloom after the long winter, covering trees in delicate pink and white flowers. The festival, celebrated in mid-to-late March, is a time for Hanami parties in Japan where families and friends gather under the cherry trees in parks and temples.

The Japanese believe that falling cherry blossom petals bring good fortune, showcasing the transient nature of life.

“Lasting only for a short time before they fall to the ground, the cherry blossoms teach us to celebrate life’s blessings, and the transient nature of life. From the ancient time, Hanami parties during the spring has led to a cultural tradition for the Japanese” said Kumar.

“Hanami parties are celebrated in March in the big parks or in the temples with hundreds of cherry trees. Thousands of people gather in the parks/temples sitting below the trees and spending the day with their near and dear ones. Japanese people believe that if the cherry blossom petals fall on their closed eyelids while standing under the cherry blossom trees it might bring them success in their life and also fulfil their wish. The cherry blossoms are believed to embody the spirits of the mountains and are considered sacred. The falling petals are often seen as the descent of kami [spirits or gods] to bless us,” she adds.

Ramadan in Abu Dhabi

“In 2025, the entire month of March will be observed as Ramadan,” says Sunando Chaudhuri, a tech professional living in Abu Dhabi for 13 years.

He appreciates the spiritual and communal bonhomie. Even though he is not Muslim, he refrains from eating or drinking in public during working hours.

“One of the customs I absolutely love is the Iftar distribution. Most corporations and even individuals distribute food boxes. I remember something that happened during my first year in 2012 in the city. Getting a driving licence is quite difficult here and on landing in this country we normally hear stories of how people have been attempting for five-seven times before passing the driving test. I was undergoing my classes during that time and the trainer kept on saying, ‘Take the test during Ramadan. It’s time for blessings [barkat] and you will inshallah get your licence. I don’t know if it was my driving skills or the barkat which got me my licence during my first Ramadan in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

St Patrick’s Day: Ireland’s celebration

“St Patrick’s Day has a fun and festive vibe that makes it enjoyable,” says Shaleen Jain, a software engineer living in Seattle for the past 12 years. “The celebrations, parades, and lively atmosphere bring people together, whether it’s for music, dancing, or just wearing green.”

The festival, celebrated every March 17, honours Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, who is believed to have brought Christianity to the country in the 5th century. Over time, the religious holiday has transformed into a global celebration of Irish culture, with lively gatherings and traditional Irish music and dance.

“I remember one St Patrick’s Day when the whole city seemed to be painted green. The parade was in full swing, with men wearing Irish kilts playing the bagpipes and dancers stepping perfectly in sync,” Jain says.

Iftar cannon in Dubai

“One of the unique traditions of Ramadan in Dubai is the Iftar cannon,” says Aniket Das, a travel consultant who has lived in Dubai for seven years.

Every evening at sunset, a cannon is fired across different parts of the city, signalling the end of the daily fast.

This tradition has been followed for decades and remains an important cultural practice. While Ramadan is observed in many countries, the Iftar cannon adds a special touch to Dubai’s celebrations.

This year, entire March is the month of Ramzan.

