Trainee pilot killed in trainer aircraft crash during solo sortie in Gujarat's Amreli

A trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy crashed in a residential area in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Tuesday afternoon resulting in the death of a trainee pilot.

The crash occurred around 12:30 pm in the Giriya Road area of Amreli town.

Flame and smoke rise up after a private company plane after it crashed, in Amreli, Gujarat, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The deceased pilot, identified as Aniket Mahajan, was undertaking a solo training sortie when the accident took place.

Eyewitnesses reported that the small aircraft nosedived and crashed into the ground, triggering a loud explosion that caused widespread panic among local residents.

Rescue operation being conducted after a private company plane crashed, in Amreli, Gujarat, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Fire Officer HC Gadhvi stated that emergency services were informed of the crash at 12:52 pm.

"The team immediately reached the spot as soon as the information was received. We controlled the fire. The pilot of the plane was seen inside. The pilot was sent to the hospital. The pilot died in the accident," Gadhvi said.

According to Amreli superintendent of police Sanjay Kharat, the aircraft had taken off from Amreli airport and crash-landed after hitting a tree, coming to rest in an open plot near Shastri Nagar.

3 5 Screengrab

The aircraft, operated by a Delhi-based aviation academy, caught fire soon after the crash.

“The trainee pilot, who was flying solo, died on the spot. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the crash,” Kharat confirmed.

He added that the aircraft was gutted in flames following the incident.

4 5 Police & fire teams on scene. (Screengrab)

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Possible factors being examined include mechanical failure, human error, or weather-related issues.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to carry out a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

5 5 Screengrab

The accident has reignited concerns about the safety protocols at private flight training schools in Gujarat.

This incident comes just months after a similar crash involving a female trainee pilot in Mehsana, who survived with minor injuries.

A 28-year-old Indian Air Force pilot lost his life when his Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar during a routine night training sortie, 20 days ago.

The IAF had stated that the twin-seater Jaguar had taken off from Jamnagar Airfield and crashed due to a technical malfunction.

