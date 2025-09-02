Rain cripples Gurgaon, traffic crawls, 'triple engine govt' barbs fly, photos, videos flood internet

Gurugram was thrown into disarray on Monday following heavy rainfall, which led to severe waterlogging and widespread traffic congestion across multiple areas of the city. Commuters faced hours-long delays, particularly on NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Expressway), where a 4-kilometre-long traffic jam stretched from Hero Honda Chowk to Narsinghpur.

1 5 The massive traffic jam on NH-48 Screengrab from post on X

The city’s traffic police helpline received more than 200 distress calls from citizens seeking assistance due to vehicle breakdowns and water-stalled engines. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Gurugram recorded over 100mm of rainfall between 3 PM and 7 PM.

2 5 Commuters stranded for hours on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway Screengrab from post on X

Frustrated residents took to social media to express their anger, criticising Chief Minister Nayab Saini and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the rapid collapse of urban infrastructure. Several residential and commercial areas, including Sector 31, Sector 29, Sector 45, Sector 56, DLF Phase 3, and Palam Vihar, were submerged under 2 to 3 feet of water.

3 5 Screengrab from post on X

Visuals of the extensive traffic jams and people wading through knee-deep water circulated widely online, prompting political reactions. Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala targeted the BJP government, mocking its “triple engine model” of governance.

4 5 Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Gurugram, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. PTI

“Two hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurugram jam! Since CM Nayab Saini only flies in the state helicopter and doesn’t travel on roads, here’s a ‘helicopter shot’ of the Gurgaon highway just now,” Surjewala posted on X, along with a 40-second video clip purportedly showing the gridlocked highway.

"This is BJP’s “triple engine model” of Millenium City Urban development - Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation," his post, accompanied with a 40-second clip of purportedly of the said highway, read.

5 5 A security personnel keeps vigil as commuters make their way through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid rainfall, in Gurugram, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. PTI

District Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory for corporates to allow work from home due to the Orange Alert issued by IMD — forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.