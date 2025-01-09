Tirupati stampede survivors recount horror as authorities face criticism over crowd management

1 6 A person injured in a stampede which broke out as hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (PTI)

A stampede on Wednesday in the temple town of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, claimed the lives of six devotees and left over 40 injured.

The incident occurred as thousands of pilgrims rushed to secure tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the famous Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Survivors have since recounted the terrifying events, with many blaming mismanagement by authorities for the deadly chaos.

As political leaders express their condolences, questions are being raised about the lack of planning and poor crowd control measures that led to the tragedy.

Chaos at Tirupati: Survivors speak out

For many survivors, the moments of the stampede remain a horrifying blur.

D. Venkata Lakshmi, a devotee who has visited the temple for over 25 years, described the ordeal as “terrifying.”

2 6 An injured person being taken for treatment after a stampede broke out near Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ticketing center during distribution of tokens as devotees rushed for 'darshan', in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (PTI)

She shared that, for about five minutes, she and others feared they would die. "I could not even breathe for a long time,” Lakshmi said, recounting how people surged forward in a frenzy, with up to 10 individuals falling down around her.

“People were walking over devotees," she added, emphasising how the crowd was uncontrollable despite her pleas for help.

The stampede took place at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School, as devotees rushed to get tickets for the upcoming Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which draws large crowds every year.

Lakshmi also mentioned that six boys pulled her aside and offered her water, saving her from the crush.

Another devotee, who had arrived around 11am, claimed that the gates to the temple were opened unexpectedly at 7pm, resulting in a massive surge of people.

“One person told devotees not to rush and go in a line, but who will listen? The police were outside, not inside,” she said.

3 6 Injured people admitted in a hospital after a stampede broke out as hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (PTI)

Many survivors blamed the lack of proper police presence inside the crowd for the disaster.

Political leaders hold authorities accountable

The incident has sparked outrage, with political leaders and parties holding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) responsible for the tragedy.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and urged the government to provide immediate relief to the families of the deceased.

She called for the resignation of TTD chairman B. R. Naidu and insisted that the family members of the deceased should be given Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia, along with government jobs for one member of each affected family.

The Left also criticised the lack of preparations for the large crowds expected at the temple. “Vaikunta Ekadasi is not a new event, and such incidents have not happened before. The failure of the government and the district administration is clear,” said a CPM leader.

The leader pointed out that the failure to implement advance arrangements contributed to the deadly stampede.

4 6 Police personnel try to control the crowd as hundreds of devotees jostle for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam when a stampede broke out at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (PTI)

YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences and called for swift medical treatment for the injured. “The loss of lives is deeply saddening,” he said, urging for urgent measures to restore order at the site.

Leaders across states offer condolences

The incident has garnered national attention, with leaders from various states expressing their shock and condolences.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin, whose state had one of the victims from Salem, also shared his heartfelt sorrow over the tragedy. He wished for the swift recovery of the injured and called the incident a deeply saddening one.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident,” Stalin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed his grief and urged Congress workers to assist the affected families during this difficult time.

"The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he posted, offering support for the swift recovery of the injured.

5 6 Bereaved family members of victims of the stampede, broke out late Wednesday night at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, are seen at a hospital, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (PTI)

CM Chandrababu Naidu takes action

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans to visit the injured devotees in hospitals.

Sources confirmed that Naidu will visit SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital to meet with those receiving treatment.

Naidu is also expected to hold a review meeting with officials to investigate the incident and assess what went wrong.

The district collector of Tirupati, S. Venkateswar, reported that five women and one man lost their lives in the stampede. One of the victims hailed from Salem in Tamil Nadu, while another came from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu expressed his grief over the incident on social media, sharing his condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Tragedy amid a crowded festival season

The stampede occurred just days before the start of the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, a major festival at the temple that attracts devotees from all over the country.

6 6 Injured victims of a stampede, broke out late Wednesday night at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, being treated at a hospital, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (PTI)

The chaos highlights the ongoing challenge of managing large crowds at religious events, especially when inadequate infrastructure and lack of crowd control measures come into play.

The incident also raises questions about the preparedness of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the temple, and the authorities responsible for maintaining law and order during such high-footfall events.

Despite the temple’s popularity, this deadly stampede was a stark reminder of the dangers of overcrowded religious spaces during peak times.

Ongoing investigations

As the investigations into the stampede continue, the Andhra Pradesh government faces mounting pressure to hold those responsible accountable and implement stronger safety measures.

The deaths have cast a shadow over the festival, as the temple and local administration work to address the fallout.

Devotees and citizens alike are calling for a comprehensive review of crowd management protocols, as the tragedy highlights the importance of planning and preparedness when managing large gatherings. The hope now is that the authorities will take immediate steps to prevent such a disaster from occurring again in the future.

