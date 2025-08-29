China heatwave: Thousands flock to Shanghai’s indoor ski resort as city sizzles at 37°C

Thousands of people flocked to one of the world's largest indoor ski resorts in Shanghai on Thursday, seeking to beat the heat as temperatures hit around 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F) in the Chinese city.

1 4 People wear snow gear at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort amid an orange alert for heat in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors snowboarded, skied and had snowball fights on the slopes of the 98,000 square-metre (117,207 square yard) Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort, where temperatures are maintained at 5°C (41°F) or less all year round.

Tang Junqi was among those who spent the day there with her mother.

2 4 People sit on snow at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort amid an orange alert for heat in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)

"It was so hot outside and feels like being in a pot. But it feels like in a fridge inside,” the 10-year-old said.

Shanghai on Friday experienced its 24th consecutive day of temperatures at 35 degrees Celsius (95°F) or above in August, tying a heat run record that has stood since 1926.

3 4 A person snowboards at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort amid an orange alert for heat in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)

The eastern city declared an orange alert, the second highest on its three-tier heatwave warning system, with high temperatures expected to continue for the rest of the month, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

4 4 A child rides a rail gliding attraction at Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort amid an orange alert for heat in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)

Scientists say extreme weather has been made increasingly likely by man-made climate change, caused by carbon emissions and exacerbated by energy-intensive activities, which include maintaining indoor temperatures at an artificially low level.

RELATED TOPICS Shanghai Temperature