The Great Indian Bizarre: Man runs fake Modi research centre, Gen Z stops Thane cops for traffic violation

Man runs fake Modi research centre

The CBI has booked a man from Aligarh for running a research centre in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.

The outfit, grandly titled Centre for Narendra Modi Studies or NaMo Kendra, claimed to conduct “policy research” and publish books inspired by Modi’s vision.

Except, it wasn’t official. Not even close.

The man behind it, reportedly launched the centre in 2021, complete with a website, self-congratulatory events, and even a book that listed actor Kangana Ranaut as its “editor”.

The CBI stepped in after the Prime Minister’s Office raised objections, registering a case under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

The think tank promised “nation-building research,” but the only thing it built was suspicion.

Gen Z stops Thane cops for traffic violation

In Thane, the enforcers of traffic rules got a taste of their own medicine.

In a viral video, a youngster stopped traffic police officers after spotting them riding a scooter without a number plate.

The scene unfolded like poetic irony on wheels. The very people who usually wave down commuters for missing helmets or triple-riding were caught bending the rules themselves, and that too, on camera.

Social media, as expected, went into overdrive. One user summed it up: “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction — Newton’s Third Law of Motion applied.”

Another quipped, “Some heroes don’t wear capes, they just carry phone cameras.”

What’s in a name?

In Dubrajpur, Birbhum, lives a grocer whose name causes minor tremors in political circles. It is Narendra Modi. And just when you think that’s enough irony for one voter ID card, his elder sister’s name happens to be Mamata.

Locals, who know the 50 year-old shopkeeper simply as Munna, say he’s had to clarify his identity multiple times.

Originally from Rajasthan, our man says the name was given long before the rise of the other Modi. The main one.

“At that time, no one knew that name. Now people shout, ‘Father Narendra Modi has come!’” he said.

His sister, Mamata Agarwal, lives in Kolkata and, by all accounts, gets along splendidly with her brother.

Locals love the coincidence.

“Our Prime Minister and my Babu (owner) have the same name,” chuckled Dibyendu, who works at Munna’s grocery shop. “Sometimes we joke that PM Modi himself has come to us.”

Even the political parties can’t resist the humour. BJP leader Satya Prakash Tiwari said, “We knew him as Naren. Only after checking the voter list did we realise he was Narendra Modi.. and that his sister was Mamata. Imagine, both under one roof!”

Dubrajpur’s Trinamool president, Swarup Acharya, called it “pure coincidence.”

In Ward No. 13 of Dubrajpur Municipality, there’s peace between Modi and Mamata.

Kolkata man in lockup strips, sings and dances

A man, locked up in Kolkata jail, stripped himself and sang, and danced obscenely inside the lockup.

The 24-year-old man was kept inside the lockup of Ekbalpore police station in south Kolkata after he was arrested in an arms smuggling case on Monday.

"The situation took a strange turn when he suddenly disrobed and started singing and dancing in a vulgar way, apparently aimed at drawing attention,” the officer said.

When policemen tried to restrain the accused, he reportedly issued threats.

“Female officers were also present during the incident. It took considerable time for the personnel to control the situation," said the officer.

A formal complaint has now been registered and an internal inquiry has also been launched.

Sand, surf and stupidity: Dumas Beach gives a luxury car a reality check

One of the most famous beach of Surat, the Dumas Beach may have seen an array of things till now- ranging from beautiful sunsets to beaming selfies to beach football. Last week though, the beach witnessed something unique: a high-end vehicle auditioning for the role of a submarine!

Little did the driver know that though his high-end vehicle came at a steep price, it still wasn’t adept enough to become a submarine! Wondering what happened? Here’s the run down:

The owner of the Mercedes car drove straight to the Dumas Beach despite the beach area carrying a vehicle entry ban.

The man was allegedly trying to shoot a reel. The vehicle soon got stuck in the soft sand close to the waterline. A crane had to be called to retrieve the Mercedes from the water.

The video of the crane pulling the Mercedes out of the beach went viral, prompting Surat police reiterating the vehicle entry ban policy in Dumas Beach. The driver of the vehicle was detained and legal proceedings will follow.

Looks like his reel plans just got real — and this time, the script was being written by the police!

Air India flight delivers justice: Cockroach found guilty, ‘hanged until death’

In a development that will go down in aviation history (and possibly pest control manuals), an Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai witnessed a dramatic courtroom-style execution — of a cockroach.

Yes, you read that right. The cabin defect logbook, usually filled with boring notes about broken entertainment systems and flickering lights, suddenly turned into a true-crime thriller when crew members recorded: “Cockroach found alive by guest – cockroach hanged until death.”

Passengers and netizens alike were left equal parts horrified and entertained, as the insect’s brief but turbulent journey aboard flight AI 315 came to an abrupt and... legally binding end.

According to a Gulf News report, the incident took place on October 24, 2025, when a traveller spotted a live cockroach mid-flight. While pest sightings aren’t unheard of, it’s the airline’s decisive response that made headlines.

The maintenance engineer, evidently channelling both Sholay and CSI, recorded the incident with impeccable flair. The now-viral entry, shared by a journalist on social media, declared the case “conclusively” closed, adding a dramatic flourish — “Khalaas, Dubai style.”

Online users, never ones to let a good meme go to waste, turned the event into a digital comedy festival.

“This is the best thing in a long time. ‘Evidence removed’,” one user said, proving that sometimes gallows humor is literal.

Another quipped, “Perhaps the right SOP would have been… ‘Catering Informed’.”

One armchair investigator added: “The body was handed over to catering as family not traceble.”

Adding a final sting of legal satire, another joked: “I hope he had proper representation by a good lawyer in the court case. I think the judge was too strict.”

And in the question that now haunts eco-conscious travellers everywhere: “Was the body disposed off in dry waste or wet-biodegradable waste?”