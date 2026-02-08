The Great Indian Bizarre: Delhi metro now meets underwear needs, My bike, my rules, Snack o’clock gone wrong

Delhi metro now meets underwear needs

People have never actually found it necessary to confront underwear needs between metro platforms. But, Delhi metro got us covered, just in case.

At Delhi’s Rohini East Metro Station, a vending machine decided to break free from its traditional duties of dispensing sanitary pads, chips and soda cans and instead offered undergarments.

The discovery, caught on video, left a woman baffled and mildly impressed. Laughing into the camera, she narrated the scene like a live documentary.

“...I saw something so crazy. A vending machine, man, they are selling underwear in a vending machine! Look! What level of innovation have we reached? Underwear in a vending machine, but it is crazy, man. But who goes to the metro and thinks, 'Oh, I forgot my underwear, let me buy some from here'?” she said.

The video racked up over 798,00 views on Instagram.

One commenter on the internet suggested expanding the offering to stationery and sewing items, perhaps.

Another user, clearly tired of snack-centric thinking, added, “What's crazy about it, just because you have only seen coke and chips coming out of the vending machine doesn't mean it's only used for snack purchasing.”

My bike, my rules

It begins, as many urban tragedies do, at a no-parking zone. A scooter was left where it shouldn’t have been. The authorities arrived with a towing crane.

Faced with the terrifying prospect of an impounded scooter, the owner of the bike made a choice. He leapt onto the seat of his scooter and refused to dismount, despite repeated requests from towing officials who, by all accounts, were doing their jobs.

As the crane went about its duty, the man clung to his scooter. Someone, fortunately for the internet, captured the exact moment. The crane continued lifting. The scooter rose. And with it, the man...still seated, but now in the air.

Bystanders watched in disbelief as the scooter and the owner hovered mid-air. Requests to get off reportedly continued. But the man stayed put, possibly convinced that stubbornness would outweigh the municipal procedure.

Parking rules, however dull, exist for a reason, but our man had his my bike, my rules moment.

Snack o’clock gone wrong

In Deoria district, a Class 7 student apparently decided that momos are more valuable than family jewellery. The result? Three local youths walked away with Rs 85 lakh worth of gold.

The incident came to light in Bhagwanpur Tiwari village when the boy's aunt visited the house on Sunday and asked for her jewellery.

Upon opening the cupboard, the family discovered that the gold had disappeared. When questioned, the minor revealed that he had given the jewellery to youths running a momo stall at Dumri Chauraha on the Deoria-Kasya road, officials said.

Police said the boy, who lives in the village for his studies, had developed a habit of regularly consuming the snack. According to the complaint, the stall operators initially sold him momos for cash.

Once his money ran out, they allegedly persuaded him to bring jewellery from home instead. Because, apparently, that’s just how serious momo cravings get.

Over several days, the boy allegedly kept bringing gold items from the family cupboard and giving them away to the youths.

Following a written complaint by the boy's father, Vimlesh, a temple priest in Varanasi, an FIR was registered against three accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 305 at Rampur Karkhana police station.

Station house officer said police acted promptly after receiving the complaint.

"Two accused, a young man and a woman have been arrested, and some of the jewellery has been recovered. One accused is still absconding, and efforts are on to nab him," he said.

A circle officer confirmed the arrests and informed that police teams are conducting raids to locate the remaining suspect and recover the rest of the stolen jewellery.

Speaking to PTI, the CO said, "The incident has taken place, and the police are taking all necessary steps. The remaining accused will be arrested soon."

So, the takeaway? Keep your gold close and your momos closer. Apparently, nothing says 'childhood priorities' like trading family wealth for dumplings.

Dadar lift turns into human sandwich

Mumbai commuters got a ‘premium human traffic jam’ at Dadar railway station recently, when a lift refused to close its doors for 15 minutes because apparently, personal space is optional during rush hour.

Rajesh, a commuter, said, "The lift had reached its maximum capacity, but commuters continued to force their way in, ignoring repeated requests to step back. Despite appeals from fellow passengers and station users warning that the lift was overloaded, no one was willing to move out. As a result, the doors of the lift couldn't close, leaving those inside stranded."

Inside, chaos reigned supreme. Dinesh described it best: "People kept saying just one more person, one more person. There was no co-operation at all. They just kept pushing us inside. It became so claustrophobic.”

Apparently, lifts at major railway stations are meant for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women, but why follow rules when you can test how many people it takes to turn a simple ride into an escape-room challenge?

No injuries were reported, but for anyone inside, it was less a lift ride and more a crash course in Mumbai’s rush-hour logic.

When the buffalo came to shop

If you thought showroom visits were intense when a new bike model drops, imagine one where the customer weighs half a tonne, is horned, hoofed and more interested in glass than gear.

In Kerala, that’s exactly what happened when a wild buffalo decided to inspect a bike showroom up close.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the buffalo charging through the glass façade like it had a two-wheeler wishlist and no patience for test drives.

The viral video captured shards of glass, startled staff and a buffalo.

The staff, for their part, did what most sane people would do — ducked, watched, and prayed. Locals later explained that wild buffalo sometimes wander down from the nearby forests, but this was the first time one had blurred the lines between Nature’s Test Ride and Unscheduled Product Demo.

Online reaction was a mix of awe, memes and practical questions like whether the buffalo wanted disc brakes or just a comfy seat.

Silk dhoti meets heavy metal at Assam wedding

Assamese weddings are known for rituals, rice showers and polite smiles on stage. Guwahati recently decided to add distortion pedals to the mix.

A wedding from the city has gone viral after groomsmen turned the ceremony into a full-blown rock concert.

Right next to the mandap, electric guitars appeared, an amplifier was plugged in, and suddenly the background score shifted from wedding playlists to heavy riffs.

The groom, a known metal and alt-rock fan, got exactly what every metalhead secretly dreams of: a personalised live gig on his big day.

What made the video explode online was the visual contrast. Traditional silk dhotis and panjabis on one side, aggressive guitar solos and headbanging posture on the other.

The band reportedly moved from heavy metal to melodic rock, making sure the soundtrack matched the groom’s personality.

Social media users crowned it the Assamese Metal Wedding. Some called it cultural evolution, others called it noise with a marriage certificate. Most simply enjoyed watching tradition and rebellion share the same stage without arguing.

