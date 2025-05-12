'Test cricket won’t be same': Gambhir, RCB to ABD tributes pour in as 'biscotti' Virat retires from longest format

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test Cricket. The former Indian captain confirmed this through his Instagram post.

The 36-year-old Kohli has played 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85.

He will now only play in ODIs, having retired from T20 Internationals in 2024.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” Kohli said in an Instagram post.

From 2016 to 2018, Kohli enjoyed a golden run in Tests, averaging over 75 for two consecutive years and scoring 14 of his 30 hundreds in these three years.

His form dipped in the past four years and he stepped down from captaincy in 2022 following a series defeat in South Africa.

He later went on to say that the leadership role and the resultant spotlight affected him and he quit to return to a "happy space" mentally.

ICC chairman Jay Shah reacts to Virat Kohli's announcement of retiring from Test cricket. The former BCCI secretary thanks Kohli for “championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket.”

1 9

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations @imVkohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all - you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride,” wrote Jay Shah on X.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said Kohli has a lion's passion and that he will miss the ‘Cheeku’ of Indian cricket.

2 9

Yashasvi Jaiswal called him a source of inspiration. He went onto say that he dreamt of playing for India after watching Kohli and Rohit play together.

He said that Virat's impact on Test cricket is immeasurable.

3 9

“Pajji, I grew up watching you and Rohit bhai play, and from the moment seeing both of you in that Indian jersey I dreamed of one day doing the same. Both of you have been a source of inspiration not just for me, but for an entire generation who fell in love with cricket because of the passion and intensity you brought to the game,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ajinkya Rahane, who served as Kohli's deputy for several years, posted a heartfelt Instagram story for the former India captain, saying it was a “privilege to share the dressing room with him.”

4 9

AB de Villiers, who played with Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), said Kohli has always inspired him as he congratulated the Indian great on a marvellous career.

5 9

Taking to X, he wrote, “Congrats to my biscotti @imVkohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend!”

Virat's IPL team RCB wrote "Test Cricket won't be the same."

6 9

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, who has often been vocal about Kohli's shortcomings against the moving ball in Tests, called him the biggest brand of modern-day cricket.

7 9

Taking to X, he wrote, "Biggest brand of the modern cricket era who gave it all for cricket’s oldest format. Test cricket owes that debt to Virat Kohli.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle acknowledged Virat's contribution as a skipper and batter for India and said he should have left Test cricket before a packed stadium.

8 9

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has posted a post with emojis.

9 9

The right-hander nonetheless signed off as a giant of the format with seven double hundreds, the highest for an Indian and well ahead of the iconic duo of Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6) and Rahul Dravid (5).

At a time when T20 leagues became the most sought after and watched showpiece in international cricket, Kohli's aura played a significant role in keeping fans hooked to Test cricket.

Also Read Walking away with a heart full of gratitude...Will look back at my Test career with a smile

His retirement continues the exodus of Indian bigwigs from the Test arena. Ravichandran Ashwin (in December) and Rohit Sharma (last week) are the others to have called it quits in the format.

In ODIs, Kohli is not expected to wind up before 2027, reported PTI.

He enjoyed a decent outing during the Champions Trophy, smashing an unbeaten hundred against arch-foes Pakistan and scoring 84 crucial runs against Australia in the semifinals. India won the trophy, adding another glorious chapter to his storied ODI career of 302 games.