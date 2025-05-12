Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket, bids emotional farewell to the format

India's batter Virat Kohli on Monday ended speculation about his future in red-ball cricket by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. In a statement that marks the close of a 14-year career in whites, Kohli confirmed he is stepping away from the format.

Kohli, widely regarded as one of the modern greats of the game, took to social media to share the news with fans and reflect on his journey in the longest and most traditional format of the sport.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Kohli wrote.

The former India captain made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and quickly grew into a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup. Over the years, he earned acclaim not just for his consistency and flair with the bat, but also for his leadership that helped elevate India to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Kohli’s tenure as captain saw India claim memorable series wins both at home and abroad, including the historic back-to-back Test series triumphs in Australia — a feat no other Asian team had previously achieved.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he added.

While stepping away from the format was “not easy,” Kohli expressed contentment with his decision.

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way."

Signing off with his Test cap number "#269", Kohli concluded: “I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.”

His retirement continues the exodus of Indian bigwigs from the Test arena. Ravichandran Ashwin (in December) and Rohit Sharma (last week) are the others to have called it quits in the format.