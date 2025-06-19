Tehran fires Sejjil missiles after Israel hits Arak nuclear site; US prepares to strike Iran

Israel and Iran traded deadly strikes on Thursday, with Tel Aviv bombing Iran’s Arak nuclear facility overnight and Tehran retaliating by firing missiles that struck an Israeli hospital and residential towers, even as Donald Trump fuelled suspense over possible US involvement, saying, “I may do it. I may not do it.”

The Israeli military confirmed it had launched airstrikes on key nuclear facilities in Iran’s Natanz and Arak regions early Thursday, reported Reuters.

1 7 Sejjil missiles, powered by solid fuel and with long-range capabilities, are among Iran’s most accurate and powerful strategic weapons/ X/@Iran_in_India

Natanz is home to a major uranium enrichment site, while Arak's heavy water reactor has long been a point of international concern.

The Israeli military said Thursday’s wave of attacks was a continuation of its preemptive campaign to neutralise what it claims are "imminent threats from Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure".

In response, Iran targeted the “IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters” and an “adjacent IDF camp near Soroka Medical Centre”, reported IRNA, the Iranian state news agency.

2 7 A satellite image shows the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran after airstrike in Iran in this handout image dated June 15, 2025/ Reuters

One of Iran’s missiles struck a hospital in southern Israel, causing what Associated Press described as “extensive damage” and multiple injuries. Israeli broadcasters aired visuals of shattered windows and plumes of black smoke.

Iranian strikes also hit a high-rise apartment building in Tel Aviv, with at least 16 people admitted to a nearby hospital, three in serious condition, AP reported.

3 7 A view shows a damaged building at an impact site following a missile strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 19, 2025. REUTERS

The Soroka Medical Centre, which serves nearly one million residents in Israel’s south, bore the brunt of Thursday’s early morning assault.

Several hospitals across Israel, anticipating further strikes, have activated emergency protocols by shifting patients to underground shelters.

While Iran’s state TV confirmed the Arak site was attacked, it denied any radiation threat. A reporter from the nearby town of Khondab stated the facility had been evacuated in time, and that civilian areas were untouched.

4 7 Emergency personnel work at an impact site following a missile strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 19, 2025. REUTERS

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not yet released an official comment on the Arak strike. The UN nuclear watchdog last visited the site on May 14 but admitted to losing "continuity of knowledge" about Iran's heavy water production due to Tehran’s restrictions on inspectors.

Arak reactor and the nuclear deal

Located 250 km southwest of Tehran, the Arak heavy water reactor produces plutonium as a byproduct — an alternative path to nuclear weapons.

As part of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed to redesign the facility to reduce proliferation risks. Britain had stepped in to assist with the redesign after the US pulled out of the deal under President Trump in 2018.

5 7 A satellite image shows the Arak nuclear facility in Iran in this handout image dated June 14, 2025. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

The Arak strike follows Israeli raids earlier this week on Iran's facilities in Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan, and Tehran, killing over a dozen senior military officials and nuclear scientists.

Since the start of hostilities on June 13, more than 639 people have died in Iran, including 263 civilians, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group.

6 7 Emergency personnel work at an impact site following a missile strike from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 19, 2025. REUTERS

In Israel, Iranian missile and drone barrages have killed at least 24 and injured hundreds, despite Israel’s multi-layered air defences. Over 400 missiles and hundreds of drones have been launched from Iran so far.

US moves military assets, yet holds fire

The United States has repositioned several military assets in the region, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed US officials. Aircraft have been moved from vulnerable sites such as Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and naval vessels relocated from Bahrain, where the military's 5th fleet is located.

While President Donald Trump has yet to announce if the US will join Israel’s military offensive, he told reporters on Wednesday, “I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do.”*

7 7 A drone photo shows the damage at the impacted site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Holon, Israel June 19, 2025. REUTERS

US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran over the weekend, reported Bloomberg. The Iranian envoy to the UN in Geneva warned of a strong response if the US intervenes.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Supreme Leader rejected calls for surrender from Washington, saying any military involvement by the US would result in “irreparable damage”.