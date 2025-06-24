'Spiral of chaos must end': Global leaders condemn Iran's airstrikes on US base in Qatar

Iran drew sharp criticism from international leaders, including Gulf nations, over its airstrikes on the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday night. This marked Tehran's first act of direct retaliation against the US since Trump ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

No casualties were reported by Qatar in what analysts believe to be Tehran’s “measured” response.

1 4 Traces are seen in the sky after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, as seen from Doha, Qatar. Reuters

Advisor to the Prime Minister and spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that Qatar’s response to the Iranian attack on Al Udeid U.S. airbase in the Gulf country was a "sovereign" issue, after Iran attacked the base in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"There are deep ties between the two states (Iran and Qatar) and the two nations, but the attack undoubtedly calls for a genuine meeting and a clear stance," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

2 4 Supporters of the Shi'ite armed group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada celebrate in Basra after Iran launched a strike on Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base. Reuters

US President Donald Trump thanked Iran for giving the US and allies “early notice” of Monday's retaliatory missile strike aimed at a major US military installation in the Gulf nation of Qatar.

The president expressed hope that Tehran — with its reprisal for the US bombardment of three key Iranian nuclear facilities — had "gotten it all out of their system'” and that the moment would lead to a de-escalation in the Israel-Iran war.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done,” Trump said. “I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."

3 4 Iranians celebrate following Iran's attack on U.S. military base in Qatar, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran. Reuters

The Mohammed bin Salman-led Saudi Arabian government expressed “condemnation and denunciation” of Iran’s aggression against Qatar and the violation of international law – “an entirely unacceptable act that cannot be justified under any circumstances.”

Other Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE also issued similar statements, criticising Tehran’s “flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty and airspace” and affirmed support for their “right to respond directly in a manner commensurate with the magnitude of this blatant aggression.”

4 4 A passenger plane flies during sunrise as seen from Al Thumama, after Qatar reopened its airspace after a brief suspension, following Monday's missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base by Iran. Reuters

The Palestinian Authority also denounced Iran’s airstrikes and expressed solidarity for the people of Qatar.