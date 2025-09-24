Ladakh statehood protest: Sonam Wangchuk ends 15-day hunger strike as 4 killed, 30 injured in Leh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his 15-day hunger strike, a day before the scheduled end, as violence erupted during a shutdown called by the youth wing of Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) that claimed four lives and left at least 30 others injured on Wednesday.

A BJP office was stoned and several vehicles set ablaze during the day.

Addressing his supporters, Wangchuk said, “This is a sad day for Ladakh. For the past five years, we have been walking the path of peace. We went on a hunger strike and even walked from Leh to Delhi. Today, I see our message of peace failing. There is violence, shootings, and arson. I appeal to the youth of Ladakh to stop this.”

Wangchuk said he called off the protest fearing that the continuation of hunger strikes could worsen tensions if participants required hospitalisation.

He said the unrest stemmed from frustration among the youth, triggered by the hospitalisation of two hunger strikers, rising unemployment and the absence of democratic representation. Two of the 15-protestors, from a separate group, who went on a 35-day hunger strike were hospitalised on Tuesday evening.

“Not even a mini Assembly has been formed as provided under the Sixth Schedule,” he noted, adding that no political party was behind the agitation.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets, chanting slogans in support of statehood and Sixth Schedule provisions, before marching from the NDS memorial ground.

Security personnel deployed across the town used teargas and later resorted to firing to control the crowds.

Flames and dark smoke filled the air as furniture and documents inside the BJP office were torched.

Officials confirmed the casualties, while protesters alleged that the deaths were caused by police firing.

Reinforcements were rushed to the spot, and prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS, banning the assembly of five or more people.

The district magistrate also prohibited rallies, processions and marches without prior written permission.

The Constitution’s Sixth Schedule, applicable in the northeast states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, grants special governance and financial powers through autonomous councils.

The movement for its extension to Ladakh has gathered momentum, with a fresh round of talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs, LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) scheduled for October 6.

Talks had stalled after May 27, when LAB chairperson and former MP Thupstan Chhewang resigned.

He has since returned and is expected to lead the delegation in the upcoming negotiations. The Congress has opted out of the LAB amid concerns that the delegation should remain non-political ahead of the Leh Hill Council elections next month.

The KDA has called for a complete shutdown in Kargil on Thursday in solidarity with hunger strikers and to press for advancing the talks.

The Centre had extended an invitation to LAB and KDA on September 20, 10 days after Wangchuk began his fast.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the developments, drawing parallels with the demand for statehood in his region.

“Ladakh wasn’t even promised statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 and they feel betrayed and angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed and disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully and responsibly,” Omar said in a post on X.

With inputs from PTI