In pictures: Anti-G7 protesters torch Tesla, smash UN office windows in Geneva march

Geneva police on Sunday fired teargas at protesters who set fire to a Tesla vehicle and smashed windows at a United Nations agency as they vented their anger at a Group of Seven summit about to take place across the border in France.

1 6 Riot police walk past fire during a protest against the upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains in France, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026. (Reuters)

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Some 20,000 people gathered for a march that was initially peaceful but protesters later targeted what they depicted as symbols of capitalism and multilateralism, including the parked Tesla and the UN office.

Demonstrators ripped bricks from the ground to throw at police, while children cried as teargas wafted over downtown Geneva's sun-baked streets, Reuters witnesses said.

Protests have been common at G7 gatherings over the years, with many demonstrators using the summits to decry capitalism, globalisation, climate change and inequality.

2 6 Riot police stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest against the upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains in France, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026. (Reuters)

Demonstrators said they came to protest against the G7 as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power. Last week Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has worked as an advisor to US President Donald Trump, became the world's first trillionaire.

"To me, it's a meeting of the rich that shows once again how the rich can become even richer while the poor are left behind," said protestor Pippa Saugy.

3 6 People take part in a protest against the upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains in France, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026. (Reuters)

The June ​15–17 G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, on the shore of Lake Geneva, will bring together the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, alongside the ‌European Union.

4 6 People take part in a protest against the upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains in France, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026. (Reuters)

Wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are set to dominate the agenda, while leaders will seek to avoid a clash with Trump as he seeks to finalise a framework peace deal with Iran.

In Geneva, businesses were boarded up and hundreds of riot police were deployed in the streets amid prior concerns the about violence.

5 6 Riot police officers use shields to protect themselves, during clashes with demonstrators, amid a protest against the upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains in France, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026. (Reuters)

Mattia Piccard, bristled at the strong police presence.

"This is an attempt to frighten demonstrators, to frighten people and discourage them from coming out to protest," Piccard said.

Clélia Colin, another demonstrator, said she wanted to raise the issue of gender inequality.

6 6 Demonstrators hold a banner and a flare, during a protest against the upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains in France, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026. (Reuters)

"The values represented by the G7 are completely misogynistic, and they contribute to inequality," said Colin.