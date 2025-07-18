RJD usurped land of poor before giving them jobs, alleges PM Modi at Bihar rally

1 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Motihari, Bihar, Friday, July 18, 2025. PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the RJD could not think of providing employment to youths as the party usurped the land of poor people before giving them jobs.

He also accused the Congress-RJD combine of playing politics in the name of the poor and socially marginalised people and blamed both parties for the state’s earlier neglect and stagnation.

Addressing a public rally in Motihari ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the PM coined a new slogan, ‘Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA sarkar' (We will build a new Bihar, once again an NDA government), igniting chants among the crowd and energising party workers.

The prime minister asserted that he took the resolve of Operation Sindoor from the land of Bihar, and said that the world has witnessed its success.

“The RJD can't think of providing employment to youths, as it usurped the land of the poor people before giving them jobs," the prime minister alleged.

He also asserted that there was a huge gap in development during the RJD-Congress rule in the state.

"They never thought about the betterment of the poor. They only played politics in the name of the poor and the socially marginalised,” he alleged.

Promising more opportunities for the youth, the PM said the Centre would invest Rs 1 lakh crore in providing jobs and employment across the country.

Modi also asserted that 'Viksit Bihar' is important for the overall development of eastern India, and said the NDA is concerned about the overall development of the state.

"In the last 45 days, the government has released Rs 1,000 crore to 24,000 self-help groups in Bihar. Of the total 1.5 crore 'lakhpati didis' in the country, 20 lakh are from the state," he said.

The PM also said, "Champaran gave a new direction to Mahatma Gandhi's movement during the country's freedom struggle. We have to develop Motihari like Mumbai."