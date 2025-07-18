'Hidden in black plastic bags': Bomb threats rattle Delhi, Bengaluru schools

More than 45 schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Friday, triggering panic among the students and their parents.

Delhi Police and other quick-response authorities have launched search and evacuation operations, an official said.

This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department are rushing to the different schools and initiating the evacuation process.

So far, bomb threats have been received at Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura; six schools in Dwarka — St Thomas School, GD Goenka School, DIS Edge School, Modern International School, Dwarka International School and La Petite Montessori; Richmond School and Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar; six schools in Rohini — MRG School in Sector 3, Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Sector 24, Delhi International Public School in Sector 9, Abhinav Public School in Sector 3 and The Heritage School; Summerfield International School in South Delhi.

Delhi Jain Public School in Palam, Junior Delhi School, Delhi Public School in R K Puram, East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar, The British School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi City School in Bawana, Faith Academy in Prasad Nagar, Amity International School in Saket, , Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden, Big Feather International School, Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Ashok Vihar also received bomb threats.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has slammed the BJP over the matter.

"More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through.

"BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" she said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, at least four private schools in Bengaluru on Friday morning received bomb threat emails, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

An email titled "Bombs inside the school" was received by these schools at 7.24 am. The sender claimed to have placed several explosive devices within the classrooms of the respective schools.

"Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags," it stated.

The school authorities immediately alerted police, who reached the institutions concerned with the bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams, they said.

The students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school premises, police said, adding no suspicious objects were found.

"At least four schools in Central division (Bengaluru police) limits received a bomb threat email this morning, triggering panic. All necessary measures were taken as per protocol. Nothing suspicious was found and it turned out to be a hoax email," a senior police officer said.