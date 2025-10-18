Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express coach catches fire in Punjab, one injured

1 6 Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express, near Sirhind railway station, in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station here on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the Railway Board, one person sustained minor injuries in the incident, the reason behind which is yet to be ascertained.

2 6 People try to douse a fire that broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express, near Sirhind railway station, in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The fire broke out around 7:30 AM when the train (number 12204) was coming from Amritsar.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said smoke was noticed in one of the AC coaches of the train.

3 6 Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express, near Sirhind railway station, in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

A passenger pulled a chain (alarm chain pulling system) to stop the train. Thereafter, the passengers were safely evacuated from the coach, the official said.

4 6 Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab. (Videograb)

The fire soon engulfed the coach (G-19). Two other coaches also faced minor impact. The three coaches were separated from the rest of the train and fire tenders were immediately called in, the GRP official said.

5 6 Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab. (Videograb)

The Railway Board said one person suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A 32-year-old woman suffered some burn injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib, said Station House Officer, GRP Sirhind, Rattan Lal.

6 6 Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab. (Videograb)

The officials said that soon after the fire was noticed, the railway authorities shifted the passengers from the affected coach to other coaches.

The train will leave for its destination shortly, they said.

RELATED TOPICS Fire Accident