Rain to continue in parts of Bengal over next few days, says Met department

On Thursday the Met department said there is a possibility of lightning strike and advised people to stay in safe place during thunderstorm activity.

Light thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rain and gusty wind with sped 30-40 kmph very likely to affect over some parts of Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, Jhargram, Kolkata, West Midnapore, Purulia districts during next two to three hours on Thursday, according to the Met forecast.

The Met office recorded around 12mm of rain in Alipore between 5.30pm on Tuesday and 5.30pm on Wednesday. The consistent showers and overcast conditions dragged the Celsius down.

The next few days are also likely to be rainy, said officials. The intensity of the showers will wane between Friday and Sunday. From next Monday, the intensity would rise again with a fresh system taking shape, said Met officials.

Heavy rainfall (7-11cm) is expected in East Burdwan, East Midnapore, Birbhum and South 24-Parganas.

The weather forecast for the upcoming week shows a mix of rain and temperature variations. June 20 will see moderate rain with temperatures between 25.7 degree Celsius and 33.5 degree Celsius, followed by patchy rain and a slight temperature dip on June 21.

The midweek period will experience reduced rainfall but maintain high humidity levels. June 22 and 23 will bring patchy rain with temperatures rising to 35.8 degree Celsius. The week will conclude with warm and humid conditions accompanied by scattered showers.

June 23 is predicted to offer more favorable conditions for outdoor activities due to lower rain chances and manageable temperatures. The current weather pattern represents an unusual break from Kolkata's typical June climate.