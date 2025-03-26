Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 97 guides Kolkata Knight Riders to seasons first win vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders got their first win of the season on the back of Quinton de Kock’s knock of 97* while chasing 152 vs Rajasthan Royals. The Knights who missed Sunil Narine, saw Moeen Ali come good with the ball but fail with the bat.

de Kock, who hit six sixes hit the winning runs in 17.3 overs, finishing within a six. Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 22* to help take a bit of the pressure of the South African keeper. Rahne got 18 while it was mainly the bowlers who did the trick with Ali, Chakravarthy, Rana, Arora got two wickets each while Johnson added another wicket for good measure.

Rajasthan Royals who will play another match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati remain winless and will look for a quick turnaround against CSK on March 30. KKR play MI next in Mumbai on March 31.

It was also the second KKR match in a row where a pitch invader was spotted. While the tv broadcasters didn’t show it, those streaming the match live on JioHotstar got a glimpse. The fan ran onto the field to hug Parag, who plays for Assam, he also fell to the feet of the RR stand-in skipper.