Putin in jail, Trump-tariffs, drooling Musk float in Germany's Rose Monday Carnival parade
Political, provocative, and explosive, Dusseldorf's 'Rosenmontag' parade parade reflects a world in flux
Reuters, AP, PTI
Published 03.03.25, 08:53 PM
A carnival float despicts US President Donald Trump, surrounded by flames with the words 'Annexations, tariffs, climate destruction, mass deportations' written on them, during the traditional Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP/PTI)
A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly depicting tech billionaire Elon Musk takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A view shows a placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in jail, on the day of the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float, depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hitting Russian President Vladimir Putin with a heart-shaped hammer, takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float, depicting U.S. President Donald Trump holding the Statue of Liberty and Lady Justice on a leash, takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly depicting tech billionaire Elon Musk takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly depicting Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A person holds a placard during the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float, with a sign that reads "EU asylum application", takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float, depicting a woman in a cage and a member of the Taliban with a sign that reads "This is how we protect the rights of our women", takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)
A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly takes part in the traditional "Rosenmontag" Rose Monday carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3, 2025. (Reuters)