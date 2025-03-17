Protests erupt in Kulgam over 'mysterious' death of two brothers, Opposition demands justice

The death of two tribal brothers in Kulgam district has triggered widespread protests, with demonstrators blocking the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and legislators from across party lines raising the issue in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The protesters are demanding a thorough investigation into the deaths and accountability for those responsible.

Showkat Ahmad Bajad and his brother Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, both labourers, were among three people who went missing on February 13 while travelling to a relative’s house in Ashmuji. Their bodies were later recovered from Vaishov nullah, sparking suspicion and outrage.

1 4 Ruling MLAs protest in the House during the Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

As the Assembly convened on Monday, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators, led by Wahid Para, disrupted the proceedings, calling for an impartial probe.

2 4 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather during the Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

Despite Speaker Abdul Rahim rather urging them to allow the Question Hour to continue, both ruling National Conference (NC) and PDP members persisted in their demand for a high-level inquiry.

NC legislator Nazir Gurezi questioned the role of law enforcement, stating, “Is J&K a police state? Can police shoot, arrest anyone? Is there no law for the police?” His party colleagues Javed Choudhary, Mian Mehar Ali, Javaid Mirchal, and Zaffar Ali Khatana rushed toward the well of the House in protest but were stopped by marshals.

3 4 Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the Budget session of J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, March 17, 2025.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather assured the members that CM Omar Abdullah would address the matter.

Outside the Assembly, anger spilled onto the streets as demonstrators blocked the highway near Damjan in Kulgam.

They alleged police inaction and demanded immediate action against those suspected by the victims' families. Senior police officers, including the Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Range, intervened and assured that legal action would be taken, leading to the protesters dispersing.

4 4 MLAs in the House during the Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Gujjar leader Talib Hussain has called for a judicial inquiry, expressing doubts about the cause of death. “The youths were missing at a time when most water bodies were reported dry in Kashmir. We have the right to suspect foul play. How did they reach there? Was it drowning, or were they placed inside a trench? It’s unfortunate that the Station House Officer (SHO) thrashed us, even fasting women, and threatened fake encounters. Is it a crime to seek justice?” Hussain said.

The controversy deepened when PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged that authorities locked her house gates, preventing her from visiting Kulgam. “Such is the high-handedness that they don’t even have the courtesy to inform us. What are the authorities trying to hide?” she questioned.

NC MP Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi condemned the police crackdown on protesters, particularly the treatment of grieving women. “The tragic deaths have left their families in unbearable grief, yet instead of compassion, they are met with brutality. The visuals of a police officer kicking mourning women are disgraceful and inhumane.”

“These deaths must be investigated transparently, and those responsible must be held accountable. The increasing number of human rights violations in Kashmir is deeply disturbing,” he added.

